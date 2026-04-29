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Source: San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty List Of NBA Teams That Overcame 3-1 Series Deficit In Playoffs Coming back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Playoffs is one of the rarest and most remarkable achievements in basketball. It requires an extraordinary mix of resilience, mental toughness, skill, and teamwork. Out of all the teams that have faced this situation in NBA history, only 4.4% have managed to claw their way back to win the series. That equates to just 13 successful comebacks out of 297 instances in the playoffs. The odds are even steeper in the NBA Finals, where only one team has accomplished this monumental feat. These improbable comebacks often come down to clutch performances by stars, sharp tactical adjustments by coaches, and a healthy dose of sheer willpower. For a team to defy the 3-1 deficit, it doesn’t just rewrite the odds. It leaves a legacy. Take a look below at a List Of NBA Teams That Overcame 3-1 Series Deficit In Playoffs. RELATED | Ranking NBA Teams Based On Market Size 1. Denver Nuggets | vs. Clippers | 2020 Western Conference semifinals Source: Getty Love Sports? Get more! Join the WERE-AM 1490 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. The Denver Nuggets pulled off an incredible 3-1 comeback against the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2020 Western Conference semifinals. Led by Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray, the Nuggets showcased resilience, overcoming double-digit deficits in multiple games to win the series 4-3, stunning the heavily favored Clippers and advancing to the Western Conference Finals.

2. Denver Nuggets | vs. Jazz | 2020 Western Conference first round Source: Getty The Denver Nuggets staged a thrilling 3-1 comeback against the Utah Jazz in the 2020 Western Conference first round. Jamal Murray delivered electrifying performances, including two 50-point games, while Nikola Jokić anchored the team. The series culminated in a nail-biting Game 7, with Denver edging out Utah 80-78 to advance, overcoming Donovan Mitchell’s heroics in a historic duel.

3. Cleveland Cavaliers | vs. Warriors | 2016 NBA Finals Source: Getty The Cleveland Cavaliers made history in the 2016 NBA Finals by becoming the first team to overcome a 3-1 deficit in the Finals, defeating the 73-win Golden State Warriors. LeBron James and Kyrie Irving led the charge, with LeBron delivering back-to-back 41-point games and a legendary Game 7 block, while Kyrie hit the iconic series-clinching three-pointer. The Cavs won 93-89 in Game 7, securing Cleveland’s first NBA championship.

4. Golden State Warriors | vs. Thunder | 2016 Western Conference finals Source: Getty The Golden State Warriors pulled off a remarkable 3-1 comeback against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2016 Western Conference Finals. Behind clutch performances from Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, including Thompson’s unforgettable 41-point Game 6 with 11 three-pointers, the Warriors rallied to win the series 4-3. Their resilience secured a spot in the NBA Finals, capping off their historic 73-win season.

5. Houston Rockets | vs. Clippers | 2015 Western Conference semifinals Source: Getty The Houston Rockets mounted an epic 3-1 comeback against the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2015 Western Conference semifinals. James Harden and Dwight Howard led the charge, but it was a stunning Game 6 rally, fueled by role players like Josh Smith and Corey Brewer, that turned the tide. The Rockets erased a 19-point deficit in the second half and went on to win the series 4-3, advancing to the Western Conference Finals.

6. Phoenix Suns | vs. Lakers | 2006 Western Conference first round Source: Getty The Phoenix Suns pulled off an impressive 3-1 comeback against the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2006 Western Conference first round. Led by Steve Nash, the Suns rallied with their high-paced offense and clutch performances, including a dominant Game 7 blowout win (121-90). Phoenix became just the eighth team in NBA history at the time to overcome a 3-1 deficit, advancing to the second round.

7. Detroit Pistons | vs. Magic | 2003 Eastern Conference first round Source: Getty The Detroit Pistons achieved a gritty 3-1 comeback against the Orlando Magic in the 2003 Eastern Conference first round. Chauncey Billups and Ben Wallace led the charge, overcoming Tracy McGrady’s stellar performances for the Magic. The Pistons’ defense and resilience shone through, culminating in a decisive Game 7 victory (108-93) to advance to the next round.

8. Miami Heat | vs. Knicks | 1997 Eastern Conference semifinals Source: Getty The Miami Heat staged a dramatic 3-1 comeback against the New York Knicks in the 1997 Eastern Conference semifinals. Fueled by Alonzo Mourning and Tim Hardaway, the Heat capitalized on a pivotal Game 5 brawl that led to key Knicks suspensions. Miami’s defense and clutch play carried them to a Game 7 victory (101-90), marking the franchise’s first trip to the Eastern Conference Finals.

9. Houston Rockets | vs. Suns | 1995 Western Conference semifinals Source: Getty The Houston Rockets pulled off an unforgettable 3-1 comeback against the Phoenix Suns in the 1995 Western Conference semifinals. Led by Hakeem Olajuwon and clutch performances from Clyde Drexler and Mario Elie, the Rockets showcased their championship resilience. Elie’s iconic “Kiss of Death” three-pointer in Game 7 sealed the series (115-114), propelling Houston toward their second consecutive NBA title.

10. Boston Celtics | vs. 76ers | 1981 Eastern Conference finals Source: Getty The Boston Celtics mounted a legendary 3-1 comeback against the Philadelphia 76ers in the 1981 Eastern Conference Finals. Led by Larry Bird, the Celtics showcased their grit and determination, winning three straight nail-biting games by a combined total of just five points. Their Game 7 victory (91-90) at the Boston Garden cemented their place in NBA history and propelled them to the NBA Finals, where they eventually claimed the championship.

11. Washington Bullets | vs. Spurs | 1979 Eastern Conference finals Source: Getty The Washington Bullets orchestrated a thrilling 3-1 comeback against the San Antonio Spurs in the 1979 Eastern Conference Finals. Led by Elvin Hayes and Wes Unseld, the Bullets displayed resilience and determination, clawing their way back into the series. In a dramatic Game 7, they secured a hard-fought 107-105 victory, earning their second consecutive trip to the NBA Finals.

12. Los Angeles Lakers | vs. Suns | 1970 Western Division semifinals Source: Getty The Los Angeles Lakers pulled off an incredible 3-1 comeback against the Phoenix Suns in the 1970 Western Division semifinals. Behind the dominant duo of Jerry West and Wilt Chamberlain, the Lakers turned the series around with clutch performances and defensive intensity. They sealed the comeback with a decisive Game 7 victory (129-94), advancing to the Western Division Finals and continuing their pursuit of an NBA championship.