Noa Essengue Gets Disrespectfully Posterized In NBA Summer League & Gets The Viral Meme Treatment

Before the NBA season tips off, fans and execs get a chance to see their latest draft picks and rookies on the floor, no matter their draft ranking, for the first time during the Summer League. Sometimes it’s even what puts people on notice of a hidden gem, whether it be through a well-rounded game or explosive dominance, and Johnny Furphy made sure people remembered him. Furphy and his Indiana Pacers were taking on the Chicago Bulls in the Vegas summer league on July 14, where Noa Essengue was posterized. In the waning minutes of the first half, Furphy hit a behind-the-back dribble to evade one defender and drove past another when a third, Essengue, tried to contest the dunk. Instead, Furphy leaped from the middle of the paint, cocked his arm all the way back before slamming it down. The dunk tied the score at 44, as Furphy stared him down before running back down the court as his teammates erupted in celebration. Furphy showed off his hops, but the play will also be cemented as one of the most iconic in Summer League history because of the elite pictures photographers were able to snap. At every angle, you see an aggressive Furphy with his hand gripping the rim, while Essengue’s arms are flailing and his eyes are rolling into the back of his head, looking straight up possessed. Rightfully so, he even earned a coveted spot on ESPN SportsCenter’s Top 10. The SportCenter anchors, Nicole Briscoe and Ryan Smith, couldn’t even hold back their laughter while reviewing the dunk photos. “That’s the worst poster I’ve seen in my life,” Smith said. “Is that real?!” Both continued to laugh, with Briscoe burying her head on the desk while trying to move on to the next story. Furphy started to receive more attention after the play, and it was needed. He’s fresh off his first season in the NBA as a member of the Indiana Pacers, having been picked in the second round with the 35th pick in the 2024 draft by the San Antonio Spurs. Don’t let the dunk fool you, though. Essengue had a monster game, dropping 21 points. See social media’s reaction to the dunk below.
