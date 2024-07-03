Sports Icons Who Left Their Long-Time Franchises For New Teams

is reportedly leaving the Golden State Warriors to sign a. This will conclude a stellar 13-year career with the Warriors, which includes 4 NBA titles, five NBA All-Star appearances, and two-time member of the all-NBA team.

While it may be strange to see Klay in a Mavs uniform, this could be a smart move for one of the best shooters in NBA history.

For sports fans and history buffs, it’s always fascinating to see how the careers of sports legends unfold. While many stars spend most of their careers with a single team, a surprising number have ended their illustrious journeys elsewhere.

Kobe Bryant and Dirk Nowitzki are iconic examples of players who spent their entire careers with one team. Kobe’s loyalty to the Los Angeles Lakers and Dirk’s commitment to the Dallas Mavericks made them legends not just for their skills but also for their dedication.

Hakeem Olajuwon and Patrick Ewing are two of basketball’s greatest players, yet they ended their careers with different teams. Olajuwon finished with the Toronto Raptors, and Ewing played his final games with the Seattle Supersonics and the Orlando Magic. Seeing these legends in different uniforms was undoubtedly weird for fans.

Not all transitions are smooth.andboth struggled in their final seasons with different teams. Namath ended his career with the, and Unitas finished with the. These final chapters didn’t diminish their legendary statuses, but they were certainly strange to witness. Evenwasn’t immune to the late-career team switch. After his incredible run with the, Jordan returned to the NBA with thes. While he still displayed flashes of brilliance, seeing him in a Wizards uniform always felt peculiar.

These legendary players have left indelible marks on their sports and fans worldwide. If you’re passionate about sports history or looking for inspiration from these greats, remember that a career’s end doesn’t diminish the legacy built along the way.

Let’s explore some more iconic athletes, their moves, and how they performed with their final teams.

1. Michael Jordan Teams: Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards Stats and Performance Jordan is synonymous with the Chicago Bulls, where he led the team to six NBA championships. However, his final two seasons were spent with the Washington Wizards. Despite not reaching the playoffs, Jordan averaged 21.2 points per game during his tenure with the Wizards, proving he still had the skills even at 40 years old.

2. Tom Brady Source:Getty Teams: New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Stats and Performance New England Patriots (2000-2019) :

: Passing Yards : 74,571

: 74,571 Touchdowns : 541

: 541 Super Bowl Titles : 6

: 6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2020-Present) :

: Passing Yards (2020): 4,633

(2020): 4,633 Touchdowns (2020): 40

(2020): 40 Super Bowl Titles (2021): 1 Brady’s move to Tampa Bay was nothing short of spectacular. Leading the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory in his first season, he proved that age is just a number. Brady’s move to the Buccaneers transformed the franchise. It invigorated the team and brought a winning mentality, underscoring Brady’s unparalleled skill and leadership.

3. Scottie Pippen Teams: Chicago Bulls, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers, Chicago Bulls Scottie Pippen, a name synonymous with the Chicago Bulls’ golden era, left an indelible mark on basketball. His partnership with Michael Jordan is the stuff of legends, but his career took a sharp turn in 1999 when he was traded to the Houston Rockets. While his time with the Rockets was short-lived, Pippen’s veteran presence was crucial. He later joined the Portland Trail Blazers, adding leadership and experience to their roster. Pippen’s move to the Rockets was bittersweet. While he continued to perform admirably, the chemistry he enjoyed with the Bulls was irreplaceable. Nonetheless, his transfer underscored his versatility and ability to adapt to new environments.

4. Patrick Ewing Teams: New York Knicks, Seattle SuperSonics, Orlando Magic Stats and Performance Ewing was a dominant force for the Knicks, but his final years saw him play for the Seattle SuperSonics and Orlando Magic. Although he was past his prime, he contributed valuable experience and leadership, averaging 9.6 points per game in his last season.

5. Joe Montana Teams: San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs Stats and Performance After a storied career with the 49ers, Joe Montana continued to shine with the Kansas City Chiefs. He led the Chiefs to the AFC Championship game and maintained impressive stats, demonstrating his enduring talent as a quarterback.

6. Jerry Rice Source:Getty Teams: San Francisco 49ers, Oakland Raiders, Seattle Seahawks Stats and Performance Considered one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history, Jerry Rice spent his last seasons with the Oakland Raiders and Seattle Seahawks. Even in his late 30s, he provided consistent performance, with notable games that reminded fans of his glory days.

7. Willie Mays Teams: New York/San Francisco Giants, New York Mets Stats and Performance The legendary outfielder Willie Mays finished his career with the New York Mets. Although not as dominant as in his prime, Mays still showcased his exceptional skills, providing invaluable mentorship to younger teammates.

8. Hakeem Olajuwon Teams: Houston Rockets, Toronto Raptors Stats and Performance Olajuwon finished his career with the Toronto Raptors, where he provided veteran leadership and defensive prowess. Despite being past his peak, he averaged 7.1 points and 6 rebounds per game in his final season.

9. Joe Namath Teams: New York Jets, Los Angeles Rams Joe “Broadway” Namath was the face of the New York Jets, famously guaranteeing and delivering a win in Super Bowl III. However, he ended his career with the Los Angeles Rams in 1977. Unfortunately, Namath’s time in L.A. was plagued by injuries, and he played only four games, throwing for 606 yards, three touchdowns, and five interceptions.

10. Karl Malone Teams: Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers After 18 seasons with the Utah Jazz, Karl Malone sought an elusive championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2003. Despite averaging 13.2 points and 8.7 rebounds per game, injuries limited Malone, and the Lakers fell short in the NBA Finals.

11. Reggie White Teams: Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers, Carolina Panthers A dominant defensive end, Reggie White is best known for his time with the Eagles and Packers. He ended his career with the Carolina Panthers in 2000, recording 5.5 sacks over 16 games. Even in his final season, White showcased why he was named “The Minister of Defense.”

12. Emmitt Smith Teams: Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals The NFL’s all-time leading rusher, Emmitt Smith, spent his last two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals after 13 years with the Dallas Cowboys. Smith managed 1,193 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns over two seasons with the Cardinals, a respectable finish to a stellar career.

13. Tim Brown Teams: Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tim Brown spent 16 seasons with the Raiders before joining the Buccaneers in 2004. In Tampa Bay, Brown played only one season, catching 24 passes for 200 yards and one touchdown, a shadow of his former dominance.

14. Earl Campbell Teams: Houston Oilers, New Orleans Saints Earl Campbell bulldozed through defenses with the Houston Oilers. He finished his career with the New Orleans Saints from 1984-1985. Campbell’s final two seasons saw him rush for just 468 yards and four touchdowns. Injuries had significantly slowed the once unstoppable force.

15. Shawn Kemp Teams: Seattle Supersonics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Portland Trail Blazers, Orlando Magic Shawn Kemp, known as “The Reign Man,” dazzled fans with his high-flying dunks and dominant presence with the Seattle SuperSonics. However, in 1997, Kemp was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a blockbuster deal. In Cleveland, Kemp was a pivotal figure, becoming the first Cavs player to average over 18 points and 9 rebounds in a season since their inception. Kemp’s move to Cleveland rejuvenated his career, but also highlighted the challenges of sustaining peak performance amidst personal struggles. His trade remains a poignant chapter in Cavaliers’ history. Kemp also spent time with the Portland Trail Blazers and ending with the Orlando Magic.

16. Shaquille O’Neal Teams: Orlando Magic, LA Lakers, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics Shaquille O’Neal, often simply known as “Shaq,” began his illustrious career with the Orlando Magic. Drafted as the first overall pick in the 1992 NBA Draft, Shaq quickly became a dominant force on the court. During his time with the Magic, he racked up impressive stats and helped lead the team to its first NBA Finals appearance in 1995. Orlando Magic Stats Highlights (1992-1996): Points per game (PPG): 27.2

Rebounds per game (RPG): 12.5

Blocks per game (BPG): 2.8

Awards: NBA Rookie of the Year (1993), Four-time NBA All-Star In 1996, Shaq made headlines by signing with the Los Angeles Lakers. This move was fueled by his desire to play in a larger market and achieve greater success. His impact on the Lakers was immediate and profound, forming a formidable duo with Kobe Bryant. Together, they led the team to three consecutive NBA Championships from 2000 to 2002. Los Angeles Lakers Stats Highlights (1996-2004): Points per game (PPG): 27.0

Rebounds per game (RPG): 11.8

Blocks per game (BPG): 2.5

Awards: NBA MVP (2000), Three-time NBA Finals MVP, Seven-time NBA All-Star In 2004, Shaq was traded to the Miami Heat, marking another significant move in his career. His arrival in Miami reinvigorated the team and culminated in an NBA Championship in 2006. This victory cemented Shaq’s legacy as one of the greatest centers in NBA history. Miami Heat Stats Highlights (2004-2008): Points per game (PPG): 19.6

Rebounds per game (RPG): 9.1

Blocks per game (BPG): 1.9

Awards: NBA Champion (2006), Four-time NBA All-Star Shaq’s career didn’t end in Miami. He had brief stints with the Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Boston Celtics before retiring in 2011. While his performance naturally declined with age, his impact on each team was felt both on and off the court. Career Stats and Legacy: Career points per game (PPG): 23.7

Career rebounds per game (RPG): 10.9

Career blocks per game (BPG): 2.3

Total NBA Championships: Four

17. Tony Parker Teams: San Antonio Spurs, Charlotte Hornets Stats: 19,473 points, 7,036 assists, 4-time NBA Champion, Finals MVP (2007) Legacy: Tony Parker was the heart and soul of the San Antonio Spurs for 17 seasons, winning four NBA Championships and earning Finals MVP honors in 2007. Known for his quickness and exceptional playmaking ability, Parker decided to sign with the Charlotte Hornets in 2018. His stint in Charlotte was brief and largely symbolic, yet it highlighted his desire to continue playing the game he loved. Despite his late-career move, Parker will forever be celebrated as one of the best point guards in NBA history.

18. Dwyane Wade Teams: Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers Stats: 23,165 points, 5,701 assists, 3-time NBA Champion, Finals MVP (2006) Legacy: Dwyane Wade’s name is synonymous with the Miami Heat, where he spent the majority of his illustrious career. A three-time NBA champion and 2006 Finals MVP, Wade left Miami in 2016 to join the Chicago Bulls, his hometown team. He later had a brief stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers before returning to Miami for a final farewell season. Wade’s ventures outside of Miami added layers to his storied career, but his legacy as a Heat icon remains untouched.

19. Eddie George Source:Getty Teams: Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys Eddie George, a stalwart for the Titans, played his final NFL season with the Dallas Cowboys in 2004. George rushed for 432 yards and four touchdowns, far below the prolific numbers he posted in Tennessee. These moves remind us that even legends sometimes take unexpected detours as they wind down their storied careers. Regardless of their final stats, the legacies of these stars remain untarnished.

20. Devin Hester Source:Getty Teams: Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Seattle Seahawks Devin Hester electrified fans with his record-breaking kick returns for the Chicago Bears. He later played for the Falcons, Ravens, and Seahawks. While still a threat on special teams, Hester couldn’t replicate his earlier success, finishing with 25.3 average return yards over his last two seasons.

21. Ed Reed Source:Getty Teams: Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans, New York Jets Ed Reed, a standout safety for the Baltimore Ravens, spent his final seasons with the Houston Texans and New York Jets in 2013. Reed’s stats dipped, recording just 22 total tackles and three pass deflections combined for both teams, a far cry from his Hall of Fame numbers with the Ravens.

22. Franco Harris Source:Getty Teams: Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks Franco Harris is best remembered for the “Immaculate Reception” and his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he won four Super Bowls. In 1984, he joined the Seattle Seahawks for his final season. Harris managed only 170 rushing yards over eight games, far below his prime performance.

23. Brett Favre Source:Getty Teams: Green Bay Packers: New York Jets, Minnesota Vikings Stats and Performance Favre’s career spanned several teams after leaving the Packers, with his most notable post-Green Bay success coming with the Minnesota Vikings. He led the Vikings to the NFC Championship game and had one of his best statistical seasons in 2009.