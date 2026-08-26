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The Top 30 Fantasy Football Team Names Using Player names

Published on August 25, 2026
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The Top 30 Fantasy Football Team Names Using Player names

In the realm of fantasy football, team names play a crucial role in setting the tone for the season you have ahead. When it comes to incorporating player names into team monikers, creativity knows no bounds.

These names not only personalize the fantasy football experience but also reflect the fans’ deep appreciation for the skills and charisma of their favorite players if they so choose to represent them that way.

These creative team names serve as conversation starters, fuel friendly rivalries, and add an element of fun to the competitive spirit of fantasy football.

Take a look below at our list of The Top 30 Fantasy Football Team Names Using Player Names.

Sources: fantasyJock, fantasyteamadvice, & draftsharks.

1. To Infinity and Bijan (Bijan Robinson)

To Infinity and Bijan (Bijan Robinson)
Source: Getty

2. Chubb E. Cheese (Nick Chubb)

Chubb E. Cheese (Nick Chubb)
Source: Getty

3. Kamara Shy (Alvin Kamara)

Kamara Shy (Alvin Kamara)
Source: Getty

4. Oh Saquon You See (Saquon Barkley)

Oh Saquon You See (Saquon Barkley)
Source: Getty

5. Diggs in a Blanket (Stefon Diggs)

Diggs in a Blanket (Stefon Diggs)
Source: Getty

6. Julio Think You Are? (Julio Jones)

Julio Think You Are? (Julio Jones)
Source: Getty

7. The Tannehillbillies (Ryan Tannehill)

The Tannehillbillies (Ryan Tannehill)
Source: Getty

8. Game of Mahomes (Patrick Mahomes)

Game of Mahomes (Patrick Mahomes)
Source: Getty

9. It Ertz when Eifert (Zach Ertz & Tyler Eifert)

It Ertz when Eifert (Zach Ertz & Tyler Eifert)
Source: Getty

10. Thielen Lucky (Adam Theilen)

Thielen Lucky (Adam Theilen)
Source: Getty

11. OBJYN Clinic (Odell Beckham Jr.)

OBJYN Clinic (Odell Beckham Jr.)
Source: Getty

12. Gurley Things (Todd Gurley)

Gurley Things (Todd Gurley)
Source: Getty

13. Herbert the Pervert (Justin Herbert)

Herbert the Pervert (Justin Herbert)
Source: Getty

14. All About That Bosa (Nick & Joey Bosa)

All About That Bosa (Nick & Joey Bosa)
Source: Getty

15. Hopkins and Robbers (DeAndre Hopkins)

Hopkins and Robbers (DeAndre Hopkins)
Source: Getty

16. Kerryon My Wayward Son (Kerryon Johnson)

Kerryon My Wayward Son (Kerryon Johnson)
Source: Getty

17. Lockett Down (Tyler Lockett)

Lockett Down (Tyler Lockett)
Source: Getty

18. Hyde and Zeke (Micah Hyde & Zeke Elliott)

Hyde and Zeke (Micah Hyde & Zeke Elliott)
Source: Getty

19. Hawk Tua (Tua Tagovailoa)

Hawk Tua (Tua Tagovailoa)
Source: Getty

20. Honey Funchess of Oats (Devin Funchess)

Honey Funchess of Oats (Devin Funchess)
Source: Getty

21. Kyler the Creator (Kyler Murray)

Kyler the Creator (Kyler Murray)
Source: Getty

22. Mixon It Up (Joe Mixon)

Mixon It Up (Joe Mixon)
Source: Getty

23. Turn Down for Watt (T.J. Watt)

Turn Down for Watt (T.J. Watt)
Source: Getty

24. Kittle Little Lies (George Kittle)

Kittle Little Lies (George Kittle)
Source: Getty

25. Le’Veon a Prayer (Le’Veon Bell)

Le'Veon a Prayer (Le'Veon Bell)
Source: Getty

26. Chark Attack (D.J. Chark)

Chark Attack (D.J. Chark)
Source: Getty

27. Dalvin and the Chipmunks (Dalvin Cook)

Dalvin and the Chipmunks (Dalvin Cook)
Source: Getty

28. Brady and the Tramp (Tom Brady)

Brady and the Tramp (Tom Brady)
Source: Getty

29. Baby Got Dak (Dak Prescott)

Baby Got Dak (Dak Prescott)
Source: Getty

30. Goff Balls (Jared Goff)

Goff Balls (Jared Goff)
Source: Getty

The Top 30 Fantasy Football Team Names Using Player names was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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