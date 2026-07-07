62 Photos Of Tia Mowry Through The Years

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Source: Getty / Getty Tia Mowry is a beloved Black entertainer and a downright amazing actress. Since her debut alongside her twin sister Tamera Mowry on Sister, Sister, in the 90s, she has been a positive role model to her fans. We’ve been rocking with Tia since she was a pre-teen and now, well into womanhood, she continues to inspire us with her ever-evolving brand, her unwavering dedication to being her best self, and her stellar acting career. In 2023, Tia Mowry was the cover star of our June/July ‘Truth’ issue, where she opened up about her life-changing experience in therapy, the grief of losing her grandmother and niece, and how it all challenged her to pursue happiness like never before. At the time, she shared: “I’m not taking life too seriously. What I mean by that is in the context of perfectionism, [I’m] just going with the flow. It’s like if you want to do that, go do it. Life is short. What’s stopping you?’ And then once you do it, you could say, Guess what? I did it.’” Letter From The Editor: Tia Mowry Is In Her Blessings Era Through dozens of bodies of work like Sister, Sister, The Game, Twitches, The Mistletones, Seventeen Again, and her various platforms on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and the Tia And Tamera reality TV show, Tia’s #blackgirlmagic resonates with us all. Love WERE-AM 1490? Get more! Join the WERE-AM 1490 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. When asked where she saw herself in the next few years, Tia told us that she hoped to be “living in Portofino, Italy, having a nice glass of wine and eating some pasta. And just enjoying my life.” Well, it seems as though her dreams have come true because sis is truly living life to the fullest! And some fans think she has a new man who has joined her along for the ride. BTS: Tia Mowry Covers HelloBeautiful ‘Truth’ Cover As we explore this new version of Tia, in her self-proclaimed “blessings era,” we’re also looking back at her growth over the years. Keep scrolling to see these throwback photos of Tia from the 90s til now.

1. Tia Mowry at the 2026 BET Awards Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Tia Mowry attended the 2026 BET Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles in June, turning heads in a glamorous beaded gold gown. She completed the stunning look with bright blonde, waist-length box braids, coordinated gold accessories, and radiant makeup that perfectly complemented her red carpet style.

2. Tia Mowry attends Netflix’s Swapped Premiere 2026 Source: Amy Sussman / Getty Mowry and her beautiful daughter, Cairo Tiahna Hardrict, attended the premiere of Netflix’s Swapped at the Netflix Tudum Theater on April 26, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. The stylish mother-daughter duo shared sweet smiles as they posed together for photos, showcasing their close bond on the red carpet.

3. Tia Mowry shines at The Jennifer Hudson Show in 2025 Source: Warner Bros. TV / Getty Last year, the actress stopped by The Jennifer Hudson Show, on Dec. 1, 2025, in Burbank, California. During the interview, she chatted with Jennifer Hudson about her favorite holiday traditions with twin sister Tamera Mowry, shared fond memories from their time on Sister, Sister, and discussed more personal moments from her life and acting career. For the appearance, Mowry wore a sleek black suit paired with a lacy black top underneath, creating a look that was both chic and effortlessly sophisticated.

4. Tia Mowry attends 2023 Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse premiere Source: Getty Tia Mowry attended the World Premiere of Sony Pictures Animation’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse” at Regency Village Theatre on May 30, 2023 in Los Angeles, California, turning heads in a chic, runway ensemble.

5. Tia Mowry spotted in NYC in 2022 Source: Getty Tia Mowry appeared on the Today show on Nov. 16, 2022, where she sat down with hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager for a candid conversation. During the interview, she reflected on her decision to separate from ex-husband Cory Hardrict, explaining why prioritizing her own happiness was important and why she still viewed their 14-year marriage as a success despite its ending. After the appearance, Mowry was photographed outside the studio all smiles, wearing a sleek gray ensemble styled with braided cornrows adorned with festive cowrie shells, effortlessly blending sophistication with personal flair.

6. Tia Mowry leaves LA’s Catch Steak in 2022 Source: Getty Tia Mowry and a friend were spotted leaving dinner at Catch Steak in West Hollywood, California, on Dec. 1, 2022. For the evening outing, Mowry wore a sleek wool blazer paired with a short, softly waved hairstyle that perfectly complemented her polished, effortlessly chic look, and a pop of color from her hot pink blouse.

7. Tia Mowry attended the 2022 REVOLVE X AT&T event in style Jon Kopaloff Tia Mowry attended the Revolve x AT&T Present Revolve Winterland event in Los Angeles on Dec. 8, 2022, looking effortlessly stylish in a chic black mini dress paired with knee-high boots. The sleek combination created a modern, fashion-forward look that was perfect for the festive winter celebration.

8. Tia Mowry attended the 2021 Power 100 Women in Entertainment event Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty Tia Mowry attended The Hollywood Reporter’s 2021 Power 100 Women in Entertainment event, presented by Lifetime, looking effortlessly elegant in a beautiful peach-colored suit. She completed the sophisticated ensemble with her hair styled in a sleek bun, creating a polished look that perfectly suited the occasion, along with big gold hoops.

9. Tia Mowry attended the 2021 Brooks Brothers Special Holiday Celebration Source: Getty The Hollywood star brought the glamour to the Brooks Brothers Holiday Celebration benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on December 11, 2021. Dressed to impress, the actress elevated her look with a dramatic braided ponytail that stole the spotlight and proved that a statement hairstyle can be the perfect finishing touch.

10. Tia Mowry attended the 2021 Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere Source: Getty Tia Mowry attended the Los Angeles premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home at the Regency Village Theatre on December 13, 2021, serving up effortless glamour in a sleek black satin dress with delicate lace detailing. She completed the look with striking burnt orange eyeshadow that added a bold pop of color, making her one of the standout stars on the red carpet.

11. Tia Mowry shined at the 13th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon in 2020 Source: Getty Tia Mowry-Hardrict attended the 13th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, on February 6, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California. The actress stood out in a vibrant dress featuring soft pastel hues and playful patterns, creating a fresh, colorful look that perfectly matched the celebratory atmosphere of the event.

12. Tia Mowry attended the 2020 Create & Cultivate event wearing all pink Source: Getty Tia Mowry attended the Create & Cultivate Los Angeles event at Rolling Greens Los Angeles on Feb. 22, 2020. All smiles and dressed to the nines in a pink satin dress and matching blazer, the Hollywood actress looked like she was the life of the party.

13. Tia Mowry was all smiles at the 2019 U.S. Vets Salute Gala Source: Getty Tia Mowry attended the 2019 U.S. Vets Salute Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Nov. 5, 2019, in Beverly Hills, California. She exuded elegance in a sleek one-shoulder black gown featuring a dramatic long sleeve, proving that a classic silhouette can still make a bold statement.

14. Tia Mowry attended Jumanji: The Next Level Premiere in 2019 Source: Getty Tia Mowry arrived at the Los Angeles premiere of Jumanji: The Next Level on Dec. 9, 2019, in Hollywood, California, wearing a stylish feather-trimmed top paired with black leather shorts. The fashion-forward ensemble perfectly balanced playful and edgy, making her look every bit like a million bucks on the red carpe

15. Tia Mowry shows off her pregnancy style in 2018 Source: Getty Tia Mowry was photographed in Los Angeles on March 7, 2018, proudly cradling her growing baby bump while pregnant with her daughter, Cairo. The glowing mom-to-be looked effortlessly chic in a steel gray gown, finishing the look with a sleek, short hairstyle that highlighted her radiant smile.

16. Tia Mowry rocks a cool and relaxed outfit to the Back-To-School Block Party in 2018 Source: Getty Tia Mowry attended the Back-To-School block party at The Park at The Grove on Aug. 25, 2018 in Los Angeles, California, sporting serious style.

17. Tia Mowry attended on the 2017 Mattel Party on the Pier Source: Getty Tia Mowry attended the 18th Annual Mattel Party on the Pier at Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier on November 5, 2017, looking effortlessly chic in a playful ensemble perfect for the family-friendly event. Her polished hairstyle and radiant smile completed the fun, laid-back California look.

18. The Tot Holiday Pop-Up Celebration in 2017 Source: Getty Tia Mowry brought festive style to The Tot Holiday Pop-Up Celebration at Ladurée at The Grove in Los Angeles on December 4, 2017. The actress embraced the holiday spirit with a sophisticated outfit and a sleek hairstyle, proving that understated elegance is always in season.

19. Tia Mowry attended the Time for Heroes event in 2016 Source: Getty Tia Mowry attended the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation’s 27th Annual A Time for Heroes fundraiser at Smashbox Studios in Culver City on October 23, 2016. She stepped out in a polished, feminine plaid look paired with a gorgeous hairstyle that perfectly complemented the charitable event’s uplifting atmosphere.

20. Tia Mowry made a splash at the 2016 BET Awards Source: Getty Tia Mowry made a stylish appearance at the 2016 BET Awards, serving up effortless red carpet glamour. From her flawless makeup to her perfectly styled hair, the actress delivered a look that was equal parts sophisticated and trendsetting.

21. Tia Mowry vists HuffPost Live in 2015 Source: Getty Tia Mowry was photographed outside HuffPost Live in New York City on Dec. 4, 2015, looking effortlessly fashionable while making the media rounds. Her chic outfit and beautifully styled hair showcased her signature blend of polished sophistication and everyday style.

22. Tia Mowry rocked all black to the Celebrity Family Sunday Funday Toy Drive in 2015 Source: Getty Tia Mowry attended the Celebrity Family Sunday Funday Toy Drive and screening of Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip at AMC Century City on Dec.13, 2015. The actress looked radiant in a stylish black dress adorned with straps, finishing the look with a sleek ponytail that was both modern and effortlessly elegant.

23. Tia Mowry attended the Horrible Bosses 2 Premiere in 2014 Source: Getty Tia Mowry attended the Hollywood premiere of Horrible Bosses 2 on November 20, 2014, bringing her signature style to the red carpet. She paired a sophisticated wihite outfit with glamorous micro braids, a bright red lip and makeup, creating a timeless look that stood out among the evening’s stars.

24. Tia Mowry smiled bright at Muppets Most Wanted Premiere in 2014 Source: Getty Tia Mowry arrived at the premiere of Disney’s Muppets Most Wanted at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood looking bright and beautiful. Her polished ensemble complete with a colorful mini skirt and flowing blouse made for a fun yet sophisticated red carpet moment worthy of the family-friendly celebration.

25. Tia Mowry sizzles at the Transcendence Premiere in 2014 Source: Getty Tia Mowry turned heads at the premiere of Transcendence at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood with a chic, modern look. She complemented her stylish outfit with beautifully coiffed hair and understated glamour, striking the perfect balance between classic and contemporary.

26. Tia Mowry waved at the crowd during the TeenNick HALO Awards in 2013 Source: Getty The actress attended the 2013 TeenNick HALO Awards at the Hollywood Palladium on Nov.17, 2013, looking effortlessly elegant. One photo captured her waving to the crowd at the big event with polished hairstyle and fashionable ensemble on full display. It made for a memorable appearance at the star-studded event.

27. Tia Mowry rocked the red carpet at the March of Dimes Hollywood Luncheon in 2013 Source: Getty Mowry attended the March of Dimes Celebration of Babies Hollywood Luncheon at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Dec. 6, 2013, in Beverly Hills, California. The actress arrived looking elegant and sophisticated, bringing her signature charm and polished style to the special event celebrating families, children, and motherhood. She rocked a beautiful chic layered bob with a fun bang that shined against her rich skin. The star tied the look together with a black and gold blouse complete with gold sequin.

28. Tia Mowry 2013 Source: Getty Tia Mowry attended the premiere of Summit Entertainment’s Warm Bodies at the ArcLight Cinerama Dome in Hollywood on Jan. 29, 2013. The actress turned heads in a stunning white blouse and an edgy asymmetrical pixie cut that gave her look a fresh, modern feel.

29. Tia Mowry brought serious style to the 2013 Fox Teen Choice Awards Source: Getty Tia Mowry stepped onto the red carpet at the 2013 Fox Teen Choice Awards held at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Los Angeles on Aug. 11, 2013. Her confident fashion choice and standout hairstyle made her a memorable presence at the star-studded event.

30. Tia Mowry attended the NBC Universal Winter Tour All-Star Party in 2012 Source: Getty Tia Mowry attended the NBC Universal Winter Tour All-Star Party at The Athenaeum in Pasadena, California, on Jan. 6, 2012. The actress rocked a bright and festive red dress to the celebration.

31. Tia Mowry steps out for a casual stroll in style in 2012 Source: Getty Tia Mowry was photographed in Los Angeles on Aug, 27, 2012, enjoying a casual day out. Even while keeping things relaxed, the actress maintained her effortlessly chic style with a fashionable everyday look and her signature polished beauty.

32. Tia Mowry showed off her growing baby bump at the 2011 NAACP Image Awards Nominees’ Luncheon Source: Getty Tia Mowry attended the 42nd NAACP Image Awards Nominees’ Luncheon at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Feb.12, 2011, in Beverly Hills, California. Pregnant with her first child, Cree, whom she welcomed later that year, the actress proudly showed off her baby bump in a fun mini dress. She radiated happiness as she posed for photos on the red carpet, celebrating both her career achievements and this exciting new chapter in her life.

33. Tia Mowry shows off her maternity style for the Battle: Los Angeles Chicago Premiere in 2011 Source: Getty Tia Mowry showcased her maternity style at the premiere of Battle: Los Angeles at Kerasotes Showplace Icon Theaters in Chicago on March 10, 2011. The glowing mom-to-be wore a grey oversized sweater, a chic hat and boots prioritizing comfort for her red carpet appearance.

34. Tia Mowry attended the 42nd Annual NAACP Image Awards in 2011 Source: Getty Tia Mowry attended the 42nd Annual NAACP Image Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on March 4, 2011, in a stylish black and white maternity gown adorned with lace detailing. The actress brought elegance and sophistication to the red carpet, continuing her memorable season of stylish maternity appearances, by cradling her precious Cree baby bump once more.

35. Tia Mowry showed off her baby bump at the 2011 LA premiere of Battle Source: Getty Tia Mowry attended the Los Angeles premiere of Battle: Los Angeles at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood on March 8, 2011. The actress embraced her pregnancy glow while arriving in a stylish lacy ensemble, proudly showcasing her baby bump as she celebrated the action-packed film.

36. Tia Mowry rocked all black to the 2010 BET Awards Source: Getty Tia Mowry attended the 2010 BET Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on June 27, 2010. The actress brought her signature elegance and confidence to the star-studded ceremony, making a stylish impression on the red carpet in a black sequin dress and dark dramatic eye shadow.

37. Tia Mowry smiled bright at the 40th NAACP Image Awards in 2009 Source: Getty Tia Mowry attended the 40th NAACP Image Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2009. The actress showcased her timeless red carpet style with a sophisticated look that perfectly complemented the prestigious celebration of excellence in entertainment.

38. Tia Mowry showed off a casual chic outfit during a 2009 NIKE event Source: Getty Tia Mowry attended NIKE Presents Hollywood’s Exclusive Entertainment League event at the Ricardo Montalban Theatre in Hollywood on Dec. 2, 2009. The actress arrived looking effortlessly fashionable, in a casual hat and a black blazer, blending warm sophistication with red carpet glamour.

39. Tia Mowry and Tamera attended the 2009 TV Guide’s Sexiest Stars Party Source: Jason Merritt / Getty Mowry and her sister Tamera Mowry attended the TV Guide’s sexiest stars party held at the Sunset Tower Hotel, on March 24, 2009 in Hollywood, California, in style, lighting up the red carpet in a black and hot pink gown.

40. Tia Mowry attended the 2008 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood luncheon Source: Getty Tia Mowry attended the first annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Feb. 21, 2008, in Los Angeles. The actress celebrated the achievements of Black women in entertainment while bringing her own elegant style to the inspiring occasion in a beautiful purple ensemble and chic curly hairstyle.

41. Tia Mowry 2008 Source: Getty Tia Mowry attends W Magazine’s Hollywood Affair Pre-Oscar Party at Sunset Tower Hotel on February 20, 2008 in West Hollywood, CA.

42. Tia Mowry sported a sophisticated look to the 2008 Entertainment Tonight Emmy Party Source: Getty Tia Mowry attended the Entertainment Tonight Emmy Party sponsored by People at Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles on Sep. 21, 2008. The actress arrived dressed for the celebration in a black cocktail dress, a curly pixie cut and a rich chocolate lip, showcasing a sophisticated and glamorous look perfect for Emmy season festivities.

43. Tia Mowry rocked the red carpet at the 38th Annual NAACP Image Awards in 2007 Source: Getty Tia Mowry attended the 38th Annual NAACP Image Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. The actress brought her signature grace and style to the arrivals carpet, marking another memorable appearance during her successful television career.

44. Tia Mowry at the 2008 TCA All Star Party Source: Getty In 2008, Tia Mowry shined during The CW Winter TCA All Star Party in Pasadena, California, in a festive and sexy white lace polka-dot dress.

45. Tia Mowry attends 2007 film premiere Source: Getty Actress Tia Mowry arrived at the Los Angeles premiere P.S. I Love You premiere at Grauman’s Chinese Theater on Dec. 9, 2007 in Hollywood, California, with a wavy updo that looked like it came straight out of a 1950’s glamour magazine.

46. Tia Mowry 2007 Source: Getty Tia Mowry posed for photographers on the red carpet at the A Time For Heroes event in 2007. Sponsored by Disney to Benefit the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation, Mowry rocked an all white ensemble and paired the angelic look with a curly short do that turned heads.

47. Tia Mowry shines at 2007 Rock The Vote event Source: Getty Actress Tia Mowry dazzled at “Rock The Vote” event hosted by Christina Aguilera at Kitson Men on November 13, 2007 in Los Angeles, California, wearing a gleaming gold dress.

48. Tia Mowry at The Great Debaters premiere in 2007 Source: Getty Tia Mowry was spotted smiling and waving to the crowd at The Great Debaters premiere on Nov. 11, 2007 which took place in Hollywood, California. She donned a wavy hairstyle and a black ensemble showcasing a cute girl next door look for the star-studded event.

49. Tia Mowry rocked a casual and fun fit to the 2006 Last Holiday premiere Source: Getty Mowry sported a casual and chic look to the Last Holiday premiere in Hollywood on Jan. 12, 2006. She was all smiles while attending the fun event.

50. Tia Mowry attended the 2006 TCA press tour Source: Getty Tia Mowry attended The CW Summer 2006 TCA Press Tour at the Ritz Carlton in Pasadena, California. The actress represented for her hit series The Game with her signature charm and effortless style, bringing a fresh and polished presence to the television event as The CW celebrated its upcoming programming lineup.

51. Tia Mowry attended The CW Television Network Upfront in 2006 Source: Getty Tia Mowry attended The CW Television Network Upfront at Madison Square Garden in New York City on May 18, 2006. The actress made a stylish statement in brown top and black slacks that highlighted her casual fashion sense.

52. Tia Mowry rocked a big smile at the Ritz Carlton in 2006 Source: Getty Tia Mowry was photographed at the Ritz Carlton in Pasadena, California, showcasing her classic Hollywood style in a satin red top. With her radiant smile and sophisticated fashion sense, the actress proved why she remained one of television’s most beloved stars in the early 2000s.

53. Tia Mowry rocked a yellow gown to The CW Launch Party in 2006 Source: Getty Tia Mowry attended The CW Launch Party at the WB Main Lot in Burbank, California, arriving in a breathtaking yellow chiffon floor-length gown. The flowing silhouette and vibrant color gave her look a bright, elegant feel, perfectly matching the excitement surrounding the launch of the new network.

54. Tia Mowry rocked pink to the Tiger Cruise premiere in 2006 Source: Getty Tia Mowry attended the Los Angeles premiere of Tiger Cruise at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, California. The actress brought her youthful energy and polished style to the special screening, in a pink fuzzy dress, celebrating the film’s debut alongside fellow stars and industry guests.

55. Tia Mowry attended the Entertainment Tonight and People Magazine Emmy After Party in 2006 Source: Getty Tia Mowry attended the annual Entertainment Tonight and People Magazine Emmy After Party at the Mondrian on August 27, 2006. The actress looked glamorous in a satin dark blue dress featuring intricate beaded details. She completed the sophisticated ensemble with classic long curls, creating an effortlessly elegant red carpet moment.

56. Tia Mowry attended the ESSENCE Hollywood Issue Party in 2006

Source: Getty Tia Mowry attended the Essence Hollywood Issue Party in Hollywood, California, bringing a stylish and fashion-forward look to the celebration. She paired a sleek ponytail with brown bell-bottom pants and a chic black top, creating a trendy ensemble that captured the effortless cool of the era.

57. Tia Mowry donned a fun 90s look to the Josie and the Pussycats in 2001 Source: Getty Tia Mowry attended the premiere of Josie and the Pussycats showcasing a fun, early-2000s inspired look. The actress embraced the playful fashion trends of the time with a red halter top, statement accessories, and a beaded belt chain that added the perfect pop of personality to her ensemble.

58. Tia Mowry rocked a beautiful skirt to the Fifth Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards in 1999 Source: Getty Tia Mowry attended the Fifth Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium on Sept. 3, 1999, in Santa Monica, California. The young actress looked elegant in a stylish black skirt featuring unique detailing, bringing a sophisticated yet youthful energy to the star-studded celebration.

59. Tia Mowry beamed in white at the Annual American Comedy Awards in 1999 Source: Getty Tia Mowry attended the 13th Annual American Comedy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Feb. 7, 1999. She arrived in a beautiful off-white satin floor-length gown paired with sleek straight hair, creating a timeless and elegant red carpet look.

60. Tia Mowry attended the 30th Annual NAACP Image Awards in 1999 Source: Getty Tia Mowry attended the 30th Annual NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Feb. 14, 1999. The actress dazzled in a sparkling white sequin gown that perfectly captured the glamour of the prestigious event while celebrating excellence in entertainment.

61. Tia Mowry rocked a sexy brown fit to the WB Network Winter TCA Press Tour in 1999 Source: Getty Tia Mowry attended The WB Network Winter TCA Press Tour at the Il Fornaio Restaurant in Pasadena, California, on Jan. 7, 1999. She stood out in a chic brown ensemble featuring a stylish slit that showcased her leg, adding a fashionable and confident touch to her television event appearance.

62. Tia Mowry rocked crimson to The Phantom of the Opera premiere in 1998 Source: Getty Tia Mowry attended the opening night performance of The Phantom of the Opera at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood on August 29, 1998. The actress embraced the theatrical elegance of the evening with a rich crimson velvet top paired with stylish accessories, creating a memorable and sophisticated look for the special occasion.