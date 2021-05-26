President Biden Will Visit Cleveland Thursday To Discuss His Economic Plan

Covid-19 concerns may have nixed Joe Biden’s plan to visit Cleveland last March, but the trip certainly remained on the President’s List of Things To Do. This Thursday (May 27), President Joe Biden will touch down in The Land to deliver a speech on the economy at Cuyahoga Community College.
During a press briefing on Wednesday, Karine Jean-Pierre, the principal deputy press secretary for the White House, said Biden will “make a clear case that his economic plan is working.”
“He’ll talk about how far we’ve come as a country because of the actions we’ve taken over the last four months, turning the tide on the pandemic, creating 500,000 new jobs each month on average, cutting unemployment claims by more than a third, raising wages and leading the … recovery,” Jean-Pierre said.
She said Biden will discuss why “now is the right moment” for workers in places like Cleveland to pass his “Building Back Better” infrastructure and families proposals, which she said would make “historic generational investments … that will create good paying union jobs, expand economic opportunities for all Americans and help us out-compete the rest of the world in the 21st century.”
Wednesday’s briefing was one for the history books: Karine Jean-Pierre became just the second Black woman ever to lead a White House briefing
“I appreciate the historic nature, I really do,” she said of the moment. “But I believe that you know being behind this podium, being in this room, being in this building, is not about one person.”
Thursday’s trip will be Biden’s second time in Ohio since becoming president. In March 2021, he stopped by the James Cancer Research and Treatment Center at Ohio State University, recounting his administration’s progress in overseeing the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to Americans.
