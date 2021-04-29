Biden Labels White Supremacy America’s ‘Most Lethal Terrorism Threat’

On Wednesday (April 28), Joe Biden delivered his first address to a joint session of Congress. The historic night marked the first time two women, Kamala Harris as Vice President and Nancy Pelosi as Majority Speaker of the House, sat behind a President during a joint session to Congress.
His speech addressed the nation’s health and economic crisis, as well as the continued efforts of foreign and domestic terrorists, with The President calling white supremacy “the most lethal terrorism threat” facing our country today.
“We won’t ignore what our intelligence agencies have determined to be the most lethal terrorist threat to our homeland today: White supremacy is terrorism.” Biden said.
Challenging lawmakers to prove “democracy still works,” Biden also called the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol “the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.”
The riot, which ended with five people dead, resulted in one of the largest criminal investigations in American history. Identified by the FBI as an act of domestic terrorism, the government has brought various charges on more than 400 individuals.
Newly released video of the deadly riot shows the chemical spray assault of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick and others.
Referencing the nation’s current war against COVID-19, Biden made the case for another $4 trillion in spending on top of the COVID relief bill, saying the time for a more aggressive approach is now.
“We welcome ideas,” He said. “But, the rest of the world isn’t waiting for us. Doing nothing is not an option.”
The Latest:
- The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- There’s A Website For Texans To Snitch On Women Seeking Abortions
- Vanessa Williams Dissects The Importance Of A Black Narrative In The Candyman Sequel
- News You Can’t Use: What They Say VS What They Mean [WATCH]
- Jeff Johnson’s 3 Things You Should Know About Texas’ New Gun Laws [WATCH]
- New York Nominates Black Officials To Lead State’s Cannabis Programs And Policy
- Student-Athlete Dies From Tragic Elevator Accident In HBCU Dorm
- Texas Abortion Ban Comes As Black Women Leaders Have Been Demanding Reproductive Justice
- The Undressing Room Podcast Present By Macy’s: Episode 31 “Friends With Benefits”
- Oklahoma Man Accused Of Rape Now Faces Hate Crime Charges For Racial Attack On Woman
- LOCAL NEWS: Events Are Coming Back to the Soon-to-Be Reopened I-X Center