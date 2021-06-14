RADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE
Three Killed, Six Injured In Cleveland Shooting

The deadly attack was one of several mass shootings that took place across the country over the weekend

Across the nation, the second weekend of June was marked by a wave of mass shootings. On Saturday (June 12) Cleveland police were called to the scene of one such incident. NBC News reports that three people were killed and at least six were hurt during the attack.

|| City of Cleveland Responds To 2 Mass Shooting Over The Weekend ||

|| RELATED: 7 People Injured In Cleveland Shooting Sunday Night ||

Names of the victims have not been released to the public, but the shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Buckeye Road near East 89th Street. Cleveland.com provided an update on the age of victims, all of which were adults.

Cleveland police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said a 40-year-old man died at the scene, while another 40-year-old man and a 36-year-old man died at University Hospitals. A bullet grazed a 36-year-old woman in the head, one woman, age 30, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, a 43-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the ankle and a man, whose age was not available, suffered a bullet graze to the head.

The shooting marks another violent incident involving gunfire across the state since the start of the month.

On Sunday, June 6, Cleveland police responded to a late night shooting that left seven people hurt.  The incident occurred in the area of Woodbridge Avenue and Fulton Road. EMS said two of the six victims transported to an area hospital were in critical condition. A seventh person who was shot refused to be taken to the hospital.

