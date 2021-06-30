Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

JT Shuts Down A Fan For Editing Her Photo: “I’m Beautiful, I Don’t Need To Edit Myself”

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
BET Awards 2021 - Arrivals

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

JT isn’t here for people editing her pictures, PERIOD!

The Twerkulator rapper looked radiant in a silver beaded Valdrin Sahiti gown during Sunday night’s BET Awards show. When a fan got hold of JT’s photo from the red carpet, she took it upon herself to add a few edits. While the fan thought she did a good job at perfecting the award-winning musician’s look, JT thought otherwise.

User @Iam_azrya proudly tweeted, “I just did what had to be done #editedbyme”

JT replied, “You actually made me look a mess I’m beautiful I don’t need to edit myself. Edit them rolls out your neck.”

Twitter thought JT was being harsh with her comment, but it was also insensitive to insinuate she needed editing in the first place. In a world obsessed with filters and editing, it’s refreshing to hear someone say, “I’m beautiful, I don’t need to edit myself.”

Hopefully this Twitter user has thick skin and took JT’s comments in stride. Judging from the tweet that followed, she was just having a little fun. Everyone knows the City Girls are straight shooters and always down for a good joke. In any case, both JT and Yung Miami looked beautiful at Sunday night’s awards show. We can all agree on that!

DON’T MISS…

The City Girls Debut Sexy Capsule Collection With Icon Swimwear To Kick Off Hot Girl Summer

Hot Girl Summer Loading…The City Girls Announce Collaboration With Boohoo

JT’s Leopard Print Catsuit Won The BET Hip Hop Awards

JT Shuts Down A Fan For Editing Her Photo: “I’m Beautiful, I Don’t Need To Edit Myself”  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On WERE-AM 1490:
A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis
24 photos
Latest
DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…
 2 years ago
02.08.21
Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66
 2 years ago
02.08.21
In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…
 3 years ago
02.08.21
Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…
 3 years ago
03.28.18
RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…
 3 years ago
02.08.21
Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway
 3 years ago
02.08.21
WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…
 3 years ago
02.08.21
Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…
 4 years ago
10.09.17
Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…
 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…
 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close