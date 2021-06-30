Celebrity News
Phylicia Rashad Addresses Backlash From Tweet Rejoicing At Bill Cosby’s Prison Release

"My heartfelt wish is for healing," Cosby's famous co-star said about her TV husband's overturned conviction.

The Cosby Show

Phylicia Rashad and Bill Cosby on the set of “The Cosby Show” in an undated photo. | NBC / Getty

The news had barely broken on Wednesday that Bill Cosby‘s release from prison was imminent when Phylicia Rashad publicly expressed her joy about the ruling in a tweet.

“FINALLY!!!!” tweeted the celebrated actress whose role as Claire Huxtable on “The Cosby Show” endeared her to millions of viewers.

But that same tweet that injected her opinion that “A terrible wrong is being righted” and “a miscarriage of justice is corrected!” invited a vicious social media backlash as people scrolling their timelines were both caught off-guard by Cosby’s release and Rashad’s tweet — a double whammy of sorts.

Twitter users responded in kind without any kindness at all, calling Rashad all types of expletives and playing on the dismissive phrase, “Bye Felicia,” that was first made popular in the cult classic 1995 movie, “Friday.”

Rashad was specifically accused of being insensitive to survivors of sexual assault, something that Cosby admitted to doing multiple times after drugging women with quaaludes. Cosby’s conviction was overturned on a legal technicality and not because the Pennsylvania Supreme Court determined he was innocent.

Rashad reacted to the barrage of negative tweets at her by not allowing any more comments in response to her tweet. But about three hours later, she posted a new tweet in an effort to offer some context that critics said didn’t really help matters any.

“I fully support survivors of sexual assault coming forward. My post was in no way intended to be insensitive to their truth,” Rashad tweeted. “Personally, I know from friends and family that such abuse has lifelong residual effects. My heartfelt wish is for healing.”

If anything, Rashad has been the model of consistency with her support for Cosby. She has long employed a wait-and-see attitude since the sexual assault allegations against Cosby began receiving an increasing amount of media coverage.

In 2015, Rashad sounded almost dismissive of the dozens of women who accused Cosby of drugging or sexually assaulting them, drawing strong criticism from victims and survivors of sexual assault.

“Forget these women,” Rashad reportedly said at the time. “What you’re seeing is the destruction of a legacy. And I think it’s orchestrated. I don’t know why or who’s doing it, but it’s the legacy. And it’s a legacy that is so important to the culture.”

Rashad later claimed she was misquoted.

“That is a misquote, and that is not what I said,” Rashad told Linsey Davis of ABC News. “What I said is this is not about the women. This is about something else. This is about the obliteration of legacy.”

Rashad is not the only “Cosby Show” star to come to Cosby’s defense.

Keisha Knight Pulliam, who played the adorable youngest child, Rudy, that same year referred to the allegations against Cosby as “just that – allegations. We live in America, where you’re innocent until proven guilty,” she said. “All I can speak to is the man that I know and I love.”

On Thursday, it appears that Rashad and Knight Pulliam were vindicated.

[caption id="attachment_4169427" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Splash News / Splash News[/caption] Bill Cosby's triumphant release from prison on Wednesday stood in stark contrast to his physical appearance as the first photos following his overturned conviction for sexual assault showed the disgraced comedian looking frail and not saying a word. READ MORE: Phylicia Rashad Addresses Backlash From Tweet Rejoicing At Bill Cosby's Prison Release He officially broke his silence in the form of a tweet that doubled down on his repeated insistence that he is innocent. "I have never changed my stance nor my story. I have always maintained my innocence," Cosby tweeted Wednesday evening. "Thank you to all my fans, supporters and friends who stood by me through this ordeal. Special thanks to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for upholding the rule of law." https://twitter.com/BillCosby/status/1410359498162769926?s=20 Cosby served more than two years of a three to 10-year sentence. Images and video of Cosby arriving at his palatial estate in suburban Philadelphia showed the 83-year-old appearing to be subdued, or at least less animated than he previously was during court dates and other public appearances leading up to his conviction in 2018. Cosby had to be helped walking with a person holding each of his arms as he and his representatives and legal team held a brief press conference outside of his home in the town of Cheltenham. While members of the media repeatedly asked Cosby questions, they were all answered by his representatives who said he was exhausted and looking forward to being reunited with his wife and the rest of his family. MORE: 'I Am Completely Out Of Breath': Bill Cosby Accusers Express Shock, Anger At Abrupt Release From Prison Aside from waving from his car and holding up a peace sign following the press conference, Cosby remained quiet. Still, the ambiance was one of joy and elation, as evidenced by Cosby and his reps and lawyers exchanging high fives and other forms of congratulations -- a stark contrast from the reaction by his accusers, who described his release and overturned conviction as a miscarriage of justice. Cosby has always maintained his innocence despite admitting under oath during a deposition that he would occasionally use quaaludes to drug women and render them nearly or completely unconscious before he would grope and sexually assault them. A district attorney in Pennsylvania promised Cosby immunity from any criminal prosecution if he was voluntarily deposed. But that district attorney's successor did not honor the agreement and charged Cosby with aggravated sexual assault just days before the 10-year statute of limitations was set to expire. After Cosby's first trial ended with a hung jury, he was retried in a case that included the previously excluded contents from the deposition -- evidence that ultimately helped convict him in 2018. However, after reviewing the case since last December, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that the deposition -- which allowed multiple accusers to testify against Cosby in court -- should have never been admitted in court, a decision that immediately overturned the conviction. The ruling ensures that Cosby will not have anymore retrials in the case. The full court document can be read here.

