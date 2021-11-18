Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Ashanti Two-Steps Down The Soul Train Line In A Burberry Trench Coat On ‘GMA’

Ashanti is celebrating her upcoming Lady of Soul honor at this year's Soul Train Awards in style and gave us her best two-step down the Soul Train line during a recent appearance on "Good Morning America."

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Michael Tran / Getty

Ashanti is living her best life and it shows!  On a recent appearance at Good Morning America, the 41-year-old took to the stage to give us disco fever when she got us all ready for her upcoming honor at this year’s Soul Train Awards with an electric Soul Train line that would make anybody want to get up and dance.

Rocking a super cute Burberry trench coat, tan turtle neck, and brown thigh-high boots, the singer kicked the Soul Train line off with a cute little two-step as she bopped her way down the line while her shoulder-length bob bounced with every step. The show’s hosts, Robin Roberts and TJ Holmes then jumped in, following behind Ashanti’s energy as they danced their way down the line to the music. Then, to everyone’s surprise, Ashanti’s mom and manager, Tina Douglas, stole the show when she ate everybody up with her smooth moves and confidence.

Check out the fun clip below.

And while we’re still smiling from ear to ear over the exciting moment, we have to get another look at Ashanti’s look as this outfit was indeed everything!

Ashanti is making her press rounds in New York City as she prepares to be honored with the Lady of Soul Award at this year’s Soul Train Awards. “I’m honored to be recognized as this year’s ‘Lady of Soul’ honoree,” she said of the honor in a statement. “This is a full-circle moment for me because I received the ‘Aretha Franklin Entertainer of the Year’ Award at the Lady of Soul Awards in 2002. As we commemorate 50 years of Soul Train, I’m proud to be a part of this legacy and to return to the Apollo to celebrate.”

The 2021 Soul Train Awards will premiere on Sunday, Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and BET Her.

Don’t miss… 

Happy Birthday, Ashanti! Here Are 5 Times She Was Our Body Goals

5 Times Ashanti Served Confidence In These Fashion Streets

Ashanti Two-Steps Down The Soul Train Line In A Burberry Trench Coat On ‘GMA’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On WERE-AM 1490:
A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis
24 photos
Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 3 years ago
01.01.70

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
01.01.70

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
11.07.47

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
03.07.46

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close