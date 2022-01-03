These Ohio Schools Are Shifting to Remote Learning

With the latest resurge of COVID-19 numbers wreaking havoc in Central Ohio it should come to no surprise that some schools are shifting to remote learning to kick of the new year.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Columbus City Schools posted on their website that eight schools in the district would not be returning o in person classes due to staffing absences. The message on their site read as follows,
“Due to a high number of staff absences, a total of nine schools will transition to remote learning tomorrow, Monday, January 3. The following schools will NOT hold in-person classes on Monday:
Burroughs Elementary
Duxberry Park Elementary
Eastmoor Academy
Johnson Park Middle
Linden McKinley STEM 7-12
Marion-Franklin High
Ridgeview Middle
South High 7-12
West Mound Elementary
Staff at these nine schools are expected to report on site for their normal work schedule.
Additionally, due a partial heating outage in the building, Valley Forge Elementary School will transition to remote learning tomorrow, Monday, January 3. The school will NOT hold in-person classes on Monday. Teachers and staff at Valley Forge are expected to report on site for their normal work schedule.
The remainder of CCS schools will be in person and operate on their normal bell schedules on Monday, January 3.”
Reynoldsburg City Schools also issued a letter to parent’s over the weekend breaking the news that several grade levels will be shifting to remote learning.
“As we prepare to welcome students back to school for the second semester, we, like other school districts across the nation, have been monitoring the rising cases of the Omicrom (sic) variant of COVID-19 and we are still being impacted by the national shortage of bus drivers,”
Preschool classes will be remote while high school students will be “synchronous learning” to attend a live class remotely. Students K-8 will resume normal in person learning. To read the. letter in its entirety click here.
Famous Anti-Vaxxers Who Have Died From COVID-19
Famous Anti-Vaxxers Who Have Died From COVID-19
1. Marc Bernier1 of 7
2. Phil Valentine
2 of 7
It's been one year since Eddie Money left us. Great guy. We miss you, Eddie. #eddiemoney pic.twitter.com/hu9LdWNJUW— Phil Valentine (@ValentineShow) September 13, 2020
3. Dick Farrel
3 of 7
Mr. @realDonaldTrump we are proudly wearing and selling "trump for president" t-shirts would you like one? pic.twitter.com/Vsc9w07ty9— Dick Farrel (@talkradioking) July 21, 2015
4. Tod Tucker
4 of 7
Candidate for Labor Commissioner Cathy Costello and me at the Capitol following @GovMaryFallin #StateOfTheState Address. pic.twitter.com/QIwMxFyeVB— Tod Tucker (@RealTodTucker) February 5, 2018
5. Dr. Jimmy DeYoung Sr.
5 of 7
(GSN) America’s beloved Bible Prophecy Teacher Dr. Jimmy DeYoung Sr. passed away early Sunday morning, according to his wife Judy. Dr. DeYoung had been admitted to the hospital Aug. 7. He was diagnosed with COVID. He had questioned COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/kdfxtvUb7s— HJ (Hank) Ellison (@hjtherealj) August 19, 2021
6. Caleb Wallace
6 of 7
Caleb Wallace, a leader of the anti-mask movement in central Texas, has died of coronavirus, his wife says - NYT pic.twitter.com/dVHZbO7Nc3— BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) August 29, 2021
7. Herman CainSource:Getty 7 of 7
The Latest:
- Nominate Today: Future History Makers 2022
- These Ohio Schools Are Shifting to Remote Learning
- Michelle Obama Shares Adorable New Year’s Photo With Barack: ‘Happy New Year From Me And My Boo!’
- Young Dolph Murder: Photos Of 2 Suspected Shooters Confirmed By Police
- Sister to Sister Empowerment Summit Powered By CareSource
- The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Lori Harvey Brings In The New Year With Michael B. Jordan
- Halle Berry Clarifies That She Hasn’t Married Boyfriend Van Hunt And Was ‘Just Having Some New Year’s Day Fun’
- The University Of The District Of Columbia Receives Historic Donation
- Space Where Detroit’s First Black-Owned Bookstore Once Lived Receives Preservation Grant
- Cincinnati Mom Launches Nonprofit To Make Black Literature Accessible For Young Readers
- Kenan Thompson Creates ‘Artists For Artists’ Production Company
- Reimagined Historically Black College To Open In Detroit
These Ohio Schools Are Shifting to Remote Learning was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com