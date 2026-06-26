30+ Cleveland Restaurants Serving $10 Burgers This Weekend

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Source: imageBROKER/Anton Dobrea / Getty If you’ve been craving a great burger without spending a fortune, this weekend is the perfect time to explore Northeast Ohio. Cleveland Burger Week runs through Sunday, June 28, with participating restaurants serving specialty burgers for just $10. Check with each restaurant for featured burgers and hours before visiting. Note: Cleveland Burger Week runs through Sunday, June 28. Each participating restaurant is offering a featured burger for $10, though toppings and side dishes vary by location. Availability, hours and participation may vary, so it’s always a good idea to check with the restaurant before visiting. Around the Corner A Lakewood staple since the 1980s, Around the Corner is known for its relaxed atmosphere, expansive beer selection and creative comfort food. It’s a popular destination for West Side diners looking for elevated pub fare.

The Aviator Located near Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, The Aviator embraces aviation history with airplane-themed décor and classic American favorites. Its spacious patio and proximity to the airport make it a unique dining stop.

Banter Banter has built a loyal following by pairing gourmet sausages with inventive burgers and locally sourced ingredients. The Detroit Shoreway restaurant also offers one of the area’s more eclectic craft beer lists.

Bearden’s Family-owned for decades, Bearden’s has become a Northeast Ohio institution for hand-formed burgers, milkshakes and old-school drive-in charm. Many locals consider it one of the region’s classic burger spots.

Betts Inside the Kimpton Schofield Hotel, Betts serves upscale American cuisine in the heart of downtown. Its Burger Week offering gives diners an affordable reason to visit one of downtown’s hidden gems.

Black Forest Brewery Located in Medina County, Black Forest Brewery combines house-crafted beer with a menu centered around hearty comfort food. Its relaxed setting has made it a favorite gathering spot for locals.

BrewDog Cleveland BrewDog is internationally known for its craft beer lineup, but its Cleveland location also serves a menu of burgers, wings and pub favorites. The restaurant overlooks the Cuyahoga River near downtown.

Burgers 2 Beer As the name suggests, burgers are the star here. Burgers 2 Beer offers dozens of burger combinations alongside an extensive beer selection, making it one of Northeast Ohio’s premier burger destinations.

The Bulldog Pub & Grille The Bulldog blends neighborhood bar vibes with a menu full of burgers, wings and comfort food. Multiple televisions also make it a popular stop during Cleveland sporting events.

Burntwood Tavern Burntwood Tavern features a polished casual atmosphere with a menu focused on modern American cuisine. Several Northeast Ohio locations are participating in this year’s Burger Week promotion.

The Clevelander Just steps from Progressive Field, The Clevelander is a go-to destination before and after baseball games. Its sports bar atmosphere makes it especially busy on Guardians game days.

Crowley’s Crowley’s is known for its welcoming neighborhood atmosphere and menu of classic American comfort food. Burger Week offers a chance for first-time visitors to see what local regulars enjoy.

Dawg House Bar & Grill Dawg House serves classic tavern fare in a laid-back setting. Its menu features burgers, sandwiches and wings that pair perfectly with an evening out.

Front St. Social Located in Berea, Front St. Social combines bowling, games, live entertainment and dining under one roof. The family-friendly venue has quickly become one of the city’s most popular gathering places.

Great Lakes Brewing Company One of Ohio’s pioneering craft breweries, Great Lakes Brewing Company has served Cleveland since 1988. Its Ohio City brewpub remains one of the city’s signature dining and beer destinations.

Gunselman’s Tavern A Fairview Park favorite, Gunselman’s Tavern is celebrated for its smash burgers, craft beer and welcoming neighborhood atmosphere. Many burger fans consider it one of Cleveland’s best-kept secrets.

Gunselman’s To-Go Designed for quick service without sacrificing quality, Gunselman’s To-Go brings the restaurant’s popular burgers to diners on the move. It’s an easy option for grabbing Burger Week deals without a sit-down meal.

Hatfield’s Goode Grub Hatfield’s specializes in scratch-made comfort food inspired by Southern cooking traditions. The restaurant has earned a reputation for generous portions and bold flavors.

Heck’s Café Heck’s Café has been serving gourmet burgers in Ohio City for decades and remains one of Cleveland’s most recognizable burger restaurants. Its historic location adds even more character to every visit.

Immigrant Son Brewery Located in Lakewood, Immigrant Son Brewery celebrates the immigrant roots that helped shape Cleveland. The menu blends global influences with locally brewed beer.

The Ivy The Ivy offers an upscale yet approachable dining experience with seasonal American cuisine. Burger Week gives guests a chance to sample the restaurant at a budget-friendly price.

Local West Located in Cleveland’s Detroit Shoreway neighborhood, Local West focuses on locally sourced ingredients whenever possible. Its menu features elevated takes on burgers, sandwiches and comfort food.

Nora’s Public House Nora’s brings an Irish pub atmosphere to the Cleveland area with hearty meals, cold drinks and regular live entertainment. It’s a popular neighborhood gathering place throughout the week.

Old School Pizza & Wings While pizza is in the name, burgers also play a role on the menu during Burger Week. The restaurant is known for serving generous portions at family-friendly prices.

Orchid House Winery Burger Week isn’t limited to breweries and sports bars. Orchid House Winery pairs handcrafted wines with a full-service kitchen in a relaxed countryside setting.

Parker’s Grille & Tavern Parker’s combines a traditional tavern atmosphere with a menu featuring burgers, seafood and steaks. It’s a longtime neighborhood favorite for casual dining.

Re:bar Located inside downtown Cleveland, Re:bar offers modern American cuisine in a contemporary setting. Its menu often puts creative twists on classic comfort food.

RollHouse Best known as one of Northeast Ohio’s largest bowling and entertainment chains, RollHouse also serves a full restaurant menu. Burger Week offers another reason to visit beyond the bowling lanes.