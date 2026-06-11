The Untold Story Behind Cleveland’s Mr. Hero
- Mr. Hero started in 1965 as a local sandwich shop that grew into a Northeast Ohio staple.
- The Romanburger, a unique burger-deli meat combo, helped define Mr. Hero's brand and loyal customer base.
- Despite industry shifts, Mr. Hero stayed true to its Cleveland roots, becoming a beloved local food icon.
Long before the Romanburger became a Cleveland staple, Mr. Hero was building a loyal following across Northeast Ohio. The regional chain has survived changing tastes, growing competition and decades of restaurant industry shifts.
Along the way, it developed one of the area’s most recognizable menu items and a story many Clevelanders may not know.
Here are 10 things you should know about the history of Mr. Hero and how it became a local icon.
1. Mr. Hero’s Story Began In Cleveland In 1965
Mr. Hero traces its roots to 1965, when founder Robert Coulson opened the first location in Cleveland. What started as a local sandwich shop grew into one of Northeast Ohio’s most recognizable restaurant brands. More than 60 years later, the company remains closely tied to its hometown.
2. The Romanburger Helped Define The Brand
Few menu items are as closely associated with a restaurant as the Romanburger is with Mr. Hero. The sandwich became the chain’s signature offering and helped establish a loyal customer base across Northeast Ohio. Today, it remains one of Cleveland’s most recognizable food creations.
3. Mr. Hero Was Founded By A Former Air Force Pilot
Founder Robert Coulson served as an Air Force pilot before entering the restaurant business. After leaving the military, he opened the first Mr. Hero location in Cleveland and began building what would become one of Northeast Ohio’s most recognizable food brands.
4. The Name “Mr. Hero” Was Inspired By Its Sandwiches
The name reflected the chain’s focus on submarine and hero-style sandwiches. The branding helped create a memorable identity that stood apart from national competitors.
5. The Romanburger Became The Chain’s Signature Sandwich
The Romanburger has been a menu staple for decades. Its combination of burgers, Italian meats and melted cheese helped turn it into Mr. Hero’s most famous offering.
6. The Romanburger Combines Burgers And Italian Deli Meats
The signature sandwich pairs grilled hamburger patties with salami, cheese, lettuce, tomato and dressing. The unusual combination helped set it apart from traditional fast-food burgers.
7. Mr. Hero Survived While Other Local Chains Disappeared
Many regional restaurant brands have come and gone over the decades. Mr. Hero remained a fixture by maintaining a loyal customer base throughout Northeast Ohio.
8. The Chain Stayed True To Its Cleveland Roots
Unlike many successful restaurant concepts, Mr. Hero never strayed far from home. The company continued focusing on Northeast Ohio even as national chains expanded into the market.
9. Multiple Generations Have Grown Up On Mr. Hero
For many Clevelanders, a trip to Mr. Hero is a family tradition. Parents, children and grandchildren have all shared memories tied to the local chain.
10. Mr. Hero Became A Cleveland Food Icon
Today, Mr. Hero stands alongside the Polish Boy, pierogi and corned beef sandwiches as one of the foods most associated with Cleveland. Its history remains deeply connected to the city it calls home.
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