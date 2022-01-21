Gary’s Tea: Jeannie Mai & Jeezy Reveal Their Child’s Name [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary's Tea: Jeannie Mai & Jeezy Reveal Their Child's Name

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy are opening up their baby’s nursery to the public one step at a time.  Though they’ve not released the sex, they have released the name.  The couple named their first baby together after a city in France where they shared their intentions for their future. In the clip on her Hello Hunnay YouTube channel, Jeannie shared the neutral-colored nursery and that the baby’s name is  Monaco.

In other news, Jess Hilarious shared that she’s hit the stage for the first time sober.  Gary has the tea and more on these topics.

[caption id="attachment_4865282" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty[/caption] After a year of dating, Jeezy and Jeannie Mai are engaged! The rapper/philanthropist and The Real co-host had a quarantine date night back on March 27 where Jeezy maybe quizzed Jeannie on what he got for being trapper of the year four times in a row and then dropped down on one knee. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). The 42-year-old artist had originally planned to propose to the 41-year-old Mai sometime in April during a planned trip to Vietnam but due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19, he decided to surprise her at his Los Angeles home. PEOPLE first broke the news. WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER! The two began dating in November 2018 but didn’t become public until last August, when they walked the red carpet at a Street Dramz gala. Since then, we’ve seen Sno evolve from how we first met him in 2005 and over the weekend, we saw him pop-locking to one of his new songs with Shawty Redd on TikTok. Congrats to Jeezy and the future Jeannie Mai Jenkins! RELATED: Jeezy Surprises Girlfriend Jeannie Mai With Star Studded Birthday Party [Video]  RELATED: Jeezy And Jeannie Mai Make It Official In All-White Outfits On The ‘Gramm [PHOTOS] HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Jeannie Mai & Jeezy Reveal Their Child’s Name [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

