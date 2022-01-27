Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hot Spot: D.A.R.E. Starts Petition To Cancel ‘Euphoria,’ Says Show Glamorizes Kids On Drugs [WATCH]

We’re back with another segment of the “Hot Spot,” where Da Brat breaks down what’s been heating up in the worlds of music, movies and more.

Today’s report includes the response from gossip blogger Tasha K following her loss to Cardi B in a defamation lawsuit, in addition to the petition D.A.R.E. has made to cancel the hit HBO series Euphoria.

Related Stories

It appears D.A.R.E. has an issue with the heavy drug use depicted in the series starring popular 25-year-old actress Zendaya, so much so that the drug resistance organization believes Euphoria is having an adverse affect on teens by making drugs look cool. However, is it damaging promotion of a harmful lifestyle or simply art imitating life?

Listen to the “Hot Spot” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below and let us know your thoughts on the topics discussed:

 

