LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

In the wake of last week’s elementary school shooting in Texas, weapon-free zones appear to be turning into a thing of the past. Teachers in Ohio are one step closer to legally having their guns in classrooms, and not everyone is happy about it.

House Bill 99 is currently being considered in the Ohio State Senate. If it passes, teachers will no longer need extensive gun training in order to have their firearms inside of a school.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Currently, a school employee needs a minimum of 750 hours of gun handling training, among other things, in order to legally be armed inside of a school. House Bill 99 aims to lessen that to 20 hours.

VIA | FOX 8

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – A bill that would decrease the training requirements to be armed on school property is being considered in the Ohio State Senate.

House Bill 99 would allow schools to choose whether staff can be armed within a school safety zone. It would also lessen the training requirements. The current training requirements, according to the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Thomas Hall, District 53 (R), are around 750 hours.

You can finish this story [here]

The Latest:

Celebrate Black Music Month With Newstalk Cleveland!

Enter To Win A Trip To The National Museum of African American Music!

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Keke Wyatt Announces The Birth Of Her ‘Miracle Baby Boy’

Charged With Hate Crime, Payton Gendron Facing Life Without Parole For Racist Buffalo Shooting

Ohio Teachers Are Closer To Having Guns in the Classroom

Justice For James Lowery: Florida Cop Arrested Months After Shooting Black Man In Back Of Head

Dr. Colliers Explains Why STI Rates Are Surging Among Adolecents [WATCH]

HBCU U-KNOW Spotlight: Rapper & Social Activist Killer Mike Of Morehouse College [WATCH]

Reefer Madness 2022: Laura Ingraham Blames Marijuana For Mass Shootings In America

The Height Of White Privilege: Would-Be Reagan Assassin John Hinckley Is Being Freed Unconditionally

Respect The Crown: Harlem-Bred Haircare Visionary Taliah Waajid Empowers Individuals To Embrace Their Natural Tresses

Ohio Teachers Are Closer To Having Guns in the Classroom was originally published on wzakcleveland.com