20 Movies You Didn’t Know Were Filmed In Cleveland

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Cleveland has become one of Hollywood’s favorite backdrops, even if many viewers miss it. Filmmakers use the city’s historic architecture and modern skyline to double for places like New York. They also use Cleveland streets to stand in for Washington, D.C., and other major cities.

From Marvel blockbusters to cult classics, Northeast Ohio plays a role in many memorable films. Sometimes the city takes center stage in these productions. Other times, it hides in plain sight behind another setting. Here’s a look at 20 movies filmmakers shot in Cleveland and across Northeast Ohio.

1. The Avengers (2012)

Filmmakers turned Downtown Cleveland into New York City for major battle scenes. Crews filmed around Public Square and East 9th Street. The city hosted explosions, car flips, and large-scale action sequences.