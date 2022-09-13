Ohio Toddler Overdoses on Marijuana, Mother Arrested

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A toddler in Youngstown, Ohio was treated for a marijuana overdose. The mother was arrested on a child endangering warrant.

This story was originally reported by NBC4.

VIA | NBC4

Lynelle Kinnie, 30, was taken into custody by Liberty police and transferred to Youngstown police. She is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.

Kinnie was wanted for an Aug. 21 incident at her Tyrell Avenue apartment after police were summoned by paramedics treating a 1-year-old child for a reaction to illegal drugs.

