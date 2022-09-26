Yung Miami Shows Off Her Killer Bod In Diddy-Branded Socks

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Yung Miami is not shy about letting the world know that she and Diddy go together real bad and we love the City Girl’s subtle signs of PDA!

Earlier today, the rapper took to Instagram to pay homage to her Bad Boy beau once again with another subtle IG post that referenced her boo. This time, Yung Miami shared a photo of herself showing off her killer body and rocking nothing a pair of Diddy-branded tube socks that featured the Billionaire’s face throughout. Although she was mostly nude, the beauty wore rhinestones around her eyes and black lace briefs and served face and body for her Instagram photo shoot. As for her hair, she rocked her jet black locs long that draped past her waist and posted on a teal couch for her millions of Instagram followers.

The gorgeous rapper posted to the photo set to her IG page for her 6 million followers without a caption, letting the photo set speak for itself. Check it out below.

But this isn’t the first time in the last few days the City Girl has paid homage to her boo. Over the weekend, the starlet showed off her incredible fashion sense when she rocked an the all-green ensemble which featured $100 bills printed throughout. The cut out ensemble fit her like a glove and showed off her killer curves and banging body. She paired the look with a matching har and heels and rocked minimal jewelry to let her fit do the talking. As for her hair, she wore her black locs long and straight down and served face and body as she posed for the ‘Gram.

“More money more problemssss! ” Yung Miami captioned the blinged out IG post while nodding to Diddy’s popular song. Check it out below.

We just can’t get enough of Yung Miami and Diddy!

