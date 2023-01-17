Solon Movie Theater Open 30 Years Shuts Down

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The AMC movie theater in Solon has officially closed.

Going to the movies is essentially a pastime, as more and more theaters are closing their doors. At the height of the pandemic Ohio Governor Mike Dewine temporarily shut down movie theaters, beauty stores, and barbershops, among many other businesses. Some didn’t survive. Others did, but just barely.

The AMC Solon Classic 16 opened as a Regal Cinemas in 1991. It officially closed Monday, January 16.

The nationwide shutdown of nearly everything in 2020, due to Covid-19, was the deathbed for plenty of theaters. According to FOX 8, the theater’s net earnings were down nearly $500 million between 2020 and 2021.

Via FOX 8…

AMC Chairman and CEO Adam Aron in a Nov. 8 release to investors said the company is transforming for a “post-pandemic environment.”

“We expect to make more business development announcements in the coming weeks and months, which along with an improving movie theatre sector positions AMC Entertainment to create value for all our stakeholders,” it reads.

Do you and your family still go to the movies? Do you have any fun memories of the AMC Solon Classic 16?

