Bigot Bot Ann Coulter Tells GOP Presidential Candidate Nikky Haley To ‘Go Back To Your Own Country’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

Just days ago, former South Carolina governor Nikky Haley announced via video that she is running for president in 2024.

She began her announcement with an anecdote about living in a state divided by race while being an Indian immigrant who was “not Black, not white” but “different.” Seconds later, her video implied that Black Lives Matter protesters, Black authors like 1619 Project creator Nikole Hannah-Jones, and others in the ubiquitous “left” are fanning the flames of racial division in this country and its great right-wing patriots like herself who are trying to unite America.

Meanwhile, right-wing succubus Ann Coulter just told Haley to “go back to your own country.”

From NBC News:

In an appearance on the “The Mark Simone Show” podcast this week, Coulter made several xenophobic comments about Haley, the former governor of South Carolina who was born in the U.S. to Indian immigrant parents. “Why don’t you go back to your own country?” Coulter said.

Coulter, known for her racist and anti-immigrant stances, attacked India, as well.

“Her candidacy did remind me that I need to immigrate to India so I can demand they start taking down parts of their history,” she said. “What’s with the worshipping of the cows? They’re all starving over there. Did you know they have a rat temple, where they worship rats?”

Coulter also called Haley a “bimbo” and a “preposterous creature,” criticizing her for having advocated removing the Confederate flag from the grounds of the South Carolina Statehouse in the wake of the 2015 shooting at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston.

“This is my country, lady,” she said. “I’m not an American Indian, and I don’t like them taking down all the monuments.”

Will someone please hand Nikky Haley a napkin so she can wipe all that egg off her face?

Here’s the thing, the reason Haley ending up in the Oval Office is a long shot is that Anny the Klanny Nanny Coulter is pretty much MAGA America in a nutcase…I mean, nutshell.

What the hell does Haley think, that she’s going to appeal to the Republican base by tearing down Confederate memorabilia and touting her immigrant background? We’re talking about the core fanbase of Donald Trump, the guy who referred to African and Caribbean nations as “sh-thole countries” and generalized brown immigrants as rapists and gang members. Is it any surprise that Coulter’s display of white-on-white-adjacent crime is giving big Trump energy?

But please, tell us more about how it’s Black people and leftists who are keeping America divided.

SEE ALSO:

Tim Scott Compares Anti-Black Racism To Treatment Of ‘Second-Class Citizen’ Republicans

Miami Preschool Under Fire For Putting Blackface On Toddlers For Black History Month *Lesson*

The post Bigot Bot Ann Coulter Tells GOP Presidential Candidate Nikky Haley To ‘Go Back To Your Own Country’ appeared first on NewsOne.

Bigot Bot Ann Coulter Tells GOP Presidential Candidate Nikky Haley To ‘Go Back To Your Own Country’ was originally published on newsone.com