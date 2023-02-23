Don Lemon 2013 Clip About “Ways to Fix the Black Community” Resurfaces After Nikki Haley Controversy

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Don Lemon‘s comments aimed at 2024 Presidential candidate Nikki Haley have placed him under scrutiny and now comments from 2013 about how to fix the Black community have resurfaced. The Twitter account @EndWokeness added the video from Lemon’s “No Talking Points” segment with “five ways to fix the Black community.”

In the clip, before Lemon gives his five tips, he starts off by saying “Black people, if you really want to fix the problem, here’s just five things that you should think about doing. If you’re not doing this, then it doesn’t apply to you. I’m not talking about you.”

Lemon’s list includes

Number five: Pull up your pants. Walking around with your ass and your underwear showing is not okay. In fact, it comes from prison when they take away belts from the prisoner so that they can’t make a weapon and then it evolved into which role a prisoner would have during male-on-male prison sex. The one with the really low pants is a submissive one.

Number Four: The N-word. By promoting the use of that word when it’s not germane to the conversation. Have you ever considered that you may just be perpetuating the stereotype the master intended acting like a n***er

Number Three: Respect where you live. Start small by not dropping trash littering in your own communities. I’ve lived in several predominantly white neighborhoods in my life. I rarely if ever witnessed people littering. I live in Harlem now. It’s a historically black neighborhood. Every single day, I see adults and children dropping their trash on the ground when garbage Canada’s just feet away. Just being honest here.

Number Two: Number Two: Finish school. You want to break the cycle of poverty. Stop telling kids are acting white because they go to school, or they speak proper English. A high school dropout makes on average $19,000 a year. A high school graduate makes $28,000 a year, a college graduate makes $51,000 a year over the course of a career, and a college grad will make nearly a million dollars more than a high school graduate. That’s a lot of money.

Number One: Just because you can have a baby, it doesn’t mean you should, especially without planning for one or getting married first. More than 72% of children in the African American community are born out of wedlock. That means absent fathers and the studies show that the lack of a male role model is an express train right to prison and the cycle continues.

While some have applauded Lemon’s ways to fix the Black community, others have expressed disappointment which you will see in the thread.

Don Lemon 2013 Clip About “Ways to Fix the Black Community” Resurfaces After Nikki Haley Controversy was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com