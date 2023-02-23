The band is back on the road!
New Edition — Ronnie, Ricky, Mike, Ralph, Johnny and Bobby together again! — will soon hit the road for their Legacy Tour. Joining fellow vets to the game, including Keith Sweat, a Guy reunion consisting of Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall and Damion Hall, plus Tank to ring in a contemporary R&B vibe, the R&B legends will embark on a two-month-long American tour that’s coming to a city near you.
RELATED: “Standing Ovation For Brandon Smiley” [WATCH]
Thankfully, Ricky, Da Brat and Gary were able to catch the NE guys during a pit stop through the city recently, and the exchange that Ricky and Bobby had on a personal level was one we felt was important to highlight.
As Rickey continues to mourn the recent loss of his son Brandon, the R&B icon gave his friend some advice based on his own personal experience on how to cope. Brown losing his ex-wife, fellow music icon Whitney Houston, and their daughter Bobbi Kristina both in the public eye is a different kind of pain that Rickey now understands all too well.
See the positive message that Bobby Brown had for Rickey Smiley below:
- ENTERTAINMENT: Bobby Brown Reportedly Expecting Third Child With Wife Alicia Etheredge
- “We Know Who Harmed Bobbi Kristina:” Bobby Brown’s Lawyer Points The Finger At Nick Gordon
- Bobbi Kristina Brown’s Cause Of Death Determined, Medical Examiner To Hold Results
Bobby Brown Gives Ricky Advice On Coping After Suffering Personal Loss was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
Kim Kardashian Allegedly Dating This Hip-Hop Star, Tory Lanez Regrets Not Testifying [WATCH]
-
Mississippi Cops Beat, Waterboarded Handcuffed Black Men, Shot 1 For ‘Dating White Women’: Lawyers
-
‘Music Was Too Loud’: Louisiana Cops Kill Unarmed Black Man After Neighbor Complains
-
‘Karen’ Video Shows White Woman Calling Cops On Black Men For Shoveling Snow On A Public Sidewalk
-
Drastic Changes Coming Soon to SNAP Benefits in Ohio
-
Black Driver Shot By Police While Sleeping In Grandma’s Driveway, Bodycam Video Shows
-
College Grad Gets 30-Year Prison Sentence Right After Finishing School
-
Youngstown Man Accused of Sex With Minor Pistol Whipped By Her Mom