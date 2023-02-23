HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Bobby Brown Gives Ricky Advice On Coping After Suffering Personal Loss

Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown Attend 'Praise Power' Concert

The band is back on the road!

New Edition — Ronnie, Ricky, Mike, Ralph, Johnny and Bobby together again! — will soon hit the road for their Legacy Tour. Joining fellow vets to the game, including Keith Sweat, a Guy reunion consisting of Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall and Damion Hall, plus Tank to ring in a contemporary R&B vibe, the R&B legends will embark on a two-month-long American tour that’s coming to a city near you.

 

RELATED: “Standing Ovation For Brandon Smiley” [WATCH]

Thankfully, Ricky, Da Brat and Gary were able to catch the NE guys during a pit stop through the city recently, and the exchange that Ricky and Bobby had on a personal level was one we felt was important to highlight.

As Rickey continues to mourn the recent loss of his son Brandon, the R&B icon gave his friend some advice based on his own personal experience on how to cope. Brown losing his ex-wife, fellow music icon Whitney Houston, and their daughter Bobbi Kristina both in the public eye is a different kind of pain that Rickey now understands all too well.

See the positive message that Bobby Brown had for Rickey Smiley below:

 

 

Bobby Brown Gives Ricky Advice On Coping After Suffering Personal Loss  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

