Rihanna Is A Beauty And Style Icon At CinemaCon 2023

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna continues to redefine pregnancy fashion, and honestly, we stan! The active billionaire has been spotted everywhere, from the streets of Paris to CinemaCon, and she’s doing it in style. The Fenty Beauty founder attended CinemaCon 2023 to promote her latest project, the Smurfs movie, where she will do the VoiceOver as Smurfette and provide original music for the soundtrack. .

The starlet looked amazing in a denim-washed FW2023 oversized Y Project frock. She paired the shapeless garment with a pair of denim boots, which matched her ensemble perfectly.

Get Rihanna’s Beauty Look

As for glam, she wore Fenty Beauty, of course. Her look was done by Priscilla Ono, Fenty Beauty’s Global Makeup Artist.

“We went with a fresh spring-inspired complexion that was perfectly sculpted and poppin’ with a pastel cheek and paired it with a blue eye and thick lash, as a sweet nod for her new movie announcement moment,” said Ono.

First, Ono prepped Rihanna’s skin with Fenty Skin’s Pre-Show Glow Instant Retexturizing 10% AHA Treatment. She opted for Fenty Skin’s Fat Water Hydrating Milky Toner Essence for extra hydration.

Shop Now

Shop Now

Next, Ono employed her “double-blur technique” for a soft matte, pore-diffused finish by layering her go-to foundation products. She used Fenty Beauty’s Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation in 320 and the Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Powder Foundation in 300.

Shop Now

Shop Now

Then Ono applied her favorite springtime blush + bronzer duo. She used the Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush in “Petal Poppin” and Sun Stalk’r Instant Warmth Bronzer in “Bajan Gyal”.

Shop Now

Shop Now

Then, Ono created a perfect blue eye makeup look using a mixture of the Flypencil Longwear Pencil Eyeliner in “Lady Lagoon” and “Bad Bride”.

Shop Now

Shop Now

Next, she added Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner in “Cuz I’m Black” with several coats of the new Hella Thicc Volumizing Mascara.

Shop Now

Shop Now

Finally, for Rihanna’s lips, Ono used the cult-favorite Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in “$weet Mouth”.

Shop Now

All products have been independently selected by our editors. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.

DON’T MISS…

Rihanna Is Redefining Pregnancy Fashion

Rihanna Says Motherhood Is Like ‘Tripping On Acid’

Rihanna Is A Beauty And Style Icon At CinemaCon 2023 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com