Beyoncé just landed in London, and the songstress’ Michael Kors shorts suit proves she’s there to handle business.

Queen Bey is taking a short break to enjoy London before she hits the stage. The “Heated” singer hopped on Instagram to show us some London sights while posing in a tweed Michael Kors short suit that included a vest, pleated shorts, and an oversized blazer. Bey accented her sophisticated garb with vintage Chanel earrings, a $2,700 Dior micro bag, and $795 brown Iriza Christian Louboutin pumps. The mogul wore her tresses in long curls that cascaded down her shoulders and back.

Beyoncé posted a carousel of pictures that included her in a brown swivel chair that strategically matched her outfit, a couple of her posing in front of a swanky bar, some London sites, and one in the elevator with her husband Jay-Z as he enjoyed a cup of tea. Bey captioned her photos with, “London… .” Fans flooded her comment section with accolades and love. One fan wrote, “it’s giving EASE and it’s giving ABUNDANCE and I’m grateful to witness it.” While another London fan greeted her with open arms, “WELCOME MOTHERRRRRRRR.”

Beyoncé will perform in Edinburgh tomorrow night and continue her trek across the UK. We can’t wait to see what the queen has in store for the rest of her tour!

Beyoncé Embraces London In A Dapper Michael Kors Suit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com