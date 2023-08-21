Cleveland and Cuyahoga County officials have teamed up to take on the issue of workflow shortage of mental health providers!
Yup over the next 5 to 6 months — the task force will hold sessions where they hope to develop ideas and opportunities that help increase the number of professionals helping to serve the youth! Below are some of the focal strategies:
- Equitable pay for behavioral health providers
- Diversity and equity
- Integrated behavioral healthcare
Read more on the task force HERE.
CLE & CC Join To Create Youth Mental Health Task Force! was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
