Tamar Braxton is beginning to trend on social media, but for the wrong reasons. Braxton took to social media a surveillance video of belongings being stolen out of her car by what appears to be a group of teenagers in Atlanta.
Tina Knowles, Beyoncé’s mother, came to the comments offering strong words of encouragement.
“So Sorry Tamar, I too well firsthand know how violated you feel! But you are safe because you are surrounded by the power of God’s protection. You are also very loved remember that.” Knowles commented.
“Awww Tay I’m sorry about this baby. THEY WILL reap what they sow! God will cover & restore every item but THEY will experience his vengeance. Just watch” commented TV personality Tami Roman.
The suspects have not been captured and remain unknown.
This story was originally published on rnbphilly.com.
[VIDEO] Tamar Braxton Talks Burglary Caught On Tape “I’m Not Safe Anywhere” was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
