Listen Live
Football

DJ HazMatt Music Video Recap: Browns Beat 49ers!

Published on October 19, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE

The Cleveland Browns beat the previously undefeated San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon – shocking the NFL world!

Check out another music video recap from our very own DJ HazMatt!

DJ HazMatt Music Video Recap: Browns Beat 49ers!  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

More from WERE-AM 1490

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close