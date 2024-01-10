Angela Bassett Receives Her First Oscar After A Remarkable 40-Year Film Career

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

On Tuesday, Angela Bassett graced the red carpet in a stunning ensemble as she was bestowed with an honorary Oscar at the 14th Governors Awards in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the film industry.

Academy President Janet Yang praised Bassett in a press release, stating, “Across her decades-long career, Angela Bassett has continued to deliver transcendent performances that set new standards in acting.”

Despite earning two Oscar nominations, first for Best Actress in 1993’s “What’s Love Got to Do with It” and later for Best Supporting Actress in last year’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” for her portrayal of Queen Ramonda, this honorary award marks a significant achievement in Bassett’s illustrious career. Regina King presented the award, and during her acceptance speech, Bassett expressed her deep gratitude, stating, “I have considered acting my calling and not just my career… to be recognized in this way for what I love doing is truly wonderful, and I am beyond grateful.”

Reflecting on the historic moment, she acknowledged, “I am the second Black actress to receive an honorary Academy Award [after Cicely Tyson], and I hope that she is smiling from the heavens that I’m able to join her in that circle of recognition.”

Bassett used her platform to shine a light on the trailblazing Black female actors who paved the way for others. In her speech, she mentioned Hattie McDaniel and Whoopi Goldberg, emphasizing their influence and expressing gratitude. “I call their names to acknowledge every one of them this evening for being beacons of possibility and hope for little Black and Brown girls who aspire to one day pursue the dream of becoming an actor.”

The seasoned actor, whose career began in the mid-1980s, concluded her speech with an empowering message to her fellow Black actresses: “To all my fellow Black actresses, fill your hearts with courage and strength because, regardless of what you may think or see or feel, our contributions do matter.”

Angela Bassett Receives Her First Oscar After A Remarkable 40-Year Film Career was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com