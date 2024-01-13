50 Cent “Practicing Abstinence” For The New Year

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

50 Cent is undertaking something new for 2024 – celibacy, according to a recent social media post.

For most of his career, 50 Cent has always boldly approached everything he sought to achieve. In a new social media post, however, he might have taken it to another level by declaring that he was “practicing abstinence” as part of his preparation for success. The mogul made the statement in an Instagram post showing him seated while dressed in a finely tailored suit, smoking a cigar on Monday (January 8).

“My new idea is so big, I don’t have time to be distracted,” the caption began. “I’m practicing abstinence, I have been meditating and focusing on my goals. I hope this New Year helps you excel to the next level.” He ended it with a plug for his cognac and champagne brands, mentioning their handles on the platform. The “Get Rich or Die Trying” rapper’s declaration got him immediate support in the comments of the post, with many praising him for setting such a positive example to being the year. Brooklyn rapper Scar Lip expressed her support, writing, “Word(s) of encouragement love it !!”. Veteran television reporter and journalist Lisa Evers also applauded the sentiment, writing: “Executive mode, mogul moves, positive vibes only!”

2024 looks to be a thoroughly busy year ahead for 50 Cent. The executive producer behind the Power television series has been romantically involved with fitness trainer Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines since 2019, keeping their relationship private outside of some playful interactions on social media and appearances at events. He’s currently working on a series inspired by Eminem’s biopic 8 Mile and has begun to also work on a new series for Starz, the boxing drama Fightland set in Britain. 50 Cent just opened up a film and television studio complex in Louisiana. And in line with his proclivity for trolling with a purpose, he’s also reportedly working on a documentary focusing on the alleged victims of sexual abuse by Diddy in the wake of that mogul’s recent troubles.

50 Cent “Practicing Abstinence” For The New Year was originally published on hiphopwired.com