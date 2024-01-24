LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

YFN Lucci, whose real name is Rayshawn Bennett, entered a guilty plea in a gang-related charge on Tuesday, ending a legal battle that spanned nearly three years. The rapper pleaded guilty to one count of violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, part of the 2021 indictment in Atlanta that included murder, gang, and racketeering charges. The plea deal saw 12 out of 13 counts dropped, including the felony murder charge related to the 2020 shooting death of rival gang member James Adams.

As part of the agreement, YFN Lucci will serve 10 years in prison and an additional 10 years on probation. His attorney, Drew Findling, highlighted the dismissal of major charges, stating, “After the dismissal of 12 of the 13 counts against him, Mr. Bennett entered a plea to one gang-related count.” Lucci surrendered to authorities in January 2021 and was among those indicted in May 2021, targeting alleged Bloods gang members.

The rapper, known for hits like “Everyday We Lit,” will receive credit for time served, making him eligible for parole in four months. If granted parole, he could be released in as early as four months and serve the rest of his sentence on probation. Lucci addressed the court during his sentencing, offering an apology to the victim’s family. Findling firmly denied any cooperation from his client in other cases, specifically stating, “Mr. Bennett will NOT cooperate in any other case.”

The plea deal provides a path for YFN Lucci’s potential release later this year, with the state of Georgia agreeing not to oppose it. Findling emphasized that the resolution would allow his client to reunite with his family and resume his career after parole.

YFN Lucci Issues Apology After Pleading Guilty To Gang Charge, Gets 10 Years In Prison was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com