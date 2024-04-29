Listen Live
Karrueche Tran Reacts to Chris Brown and Quavo Diss Tracks

| 04.29.24
Fashion Trust U.S. 2024 Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Karrueche Tran recently addressed t the ongoing feud between her exes Chris Brown and Quavo, expressing her desire for peace amidst the drama.

Tran, who was mentioned in diss tracks released by Brown and Quavo, shared her thoughts with TMZ, stating, “I don’t feel. It is what it is. I’m living my life.” She emphasized her focus on work, personal well-being, and maintaining a peaceful life.

Initially claiming she hadn’t heard the songs, Tran later admitted she had. When asked about the artists mentioning her in their music, she responded, “I just want peace, happiness, and I want to work and thrive. I just don’t want any part of it.” Tran’s stance reflects her desire to distance herself from the conflict and avoid being dragged into the middle of the feud.

The feud between Quavo and Brown escalated with diss tracks such as “Over Hoes and Bitches” and “Weakest Link,” which referenced their past relationships and alleged incidents involving Tran and Saweetie. Brown responded to Quavo’s track on Instagram, dismissing it as subpar and praising another artist’s rap skills. Meanwhile, Tran shared a post on social media, indirectly addressing the situation and hoping for a peaceful resolution.

Karrueche Tran Reacts to Chris Brown and Quavo Diss Tracks  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

