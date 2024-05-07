Listen Live
Simon Guobadia Sues Bravo and Porsha Williams Over Filming

| 05.07.24
The ongoing drama surrounding the new season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta has taken a legal turn. Reports confirm that filming for the season began a few weeks ago, with Porsha Williams filming scenes inside the home she shared with her estranged husband, Simon Guobadia.

Despite the house being legally owned solely by Simon, who is the sole name on the deed, Porsha has continued to film inside the property. This prompted Simon to take legal action by sending a cease and desist letter to both Porsha and Bravo, demanding an immediate stop to filming at his residence.

The letter, which outlines Simon’s exclusive ownership of the Atlanta house, explicitly states his refusal to consent to any filming or photography on the property without his explicit authorization. It warns of potential legal consequences if these demands are not met.

As of now, neither Porsha nor Bravo has complied with Simon’s request, setting the stage for a potential legal battle over the filming rights at the Atlanta residence.

Porsha Williams, known for her roles in reality television, music, and writing, has been a prominent figure on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and its related shows. She has also released music and authored a memoir.

Simon Guobadia Sues Bravo and Porsha Williams Over Filming  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

