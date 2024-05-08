The suspect in the attempted carjacking of an Amazon delivery truck who was shot and killed was just 17 years old.
According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office, the suspect has been identified as 17-year-old Alquin Wells. His death has officially been ruled a homicide.
The attempted carjacking occurred on Saturday, May 4th, near West 48th Street and Franklin Boulevard in Cleveland.
From FOX 8:
Investigators said the suspect approached the delivery driver, attempting to steal the car, and shots were reportedly fired. The suspect drove away, but soon crashed.
Wells was found on the ground on West 48th Street, south of the intersection, and pronounced dead at the scene by EMS workers.
To read the entire FOX 8 report CLICK HERE.
According to the medical examiner’s report, the gunshot wounds caused several internal issues, resulting in Wells’ death.
Cleveland: Attempted Amazon Carjacker, Shot Dead, Just 17 Years Old was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
