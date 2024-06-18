Listen Live
San Francisco Giants Legend Willie Mays Dead At 93

Published on June 18, 2024

The San Francisco Giants regretfully announced that MLB legend and Giants great Willie Mays died Tuesday afternoon.

The details around Mays’ death have yet to be revealed.

Willie Mays spent 23 years in the majors. He hit .301 for his career. He notched 660 home runs and had 339 stolen bases.

“It is with great sadness that we announce that San Francisco Giants Legend and Hall of Famer Willie Mays passed away peacefully this afternoon at the age of 93.” – @SFGiants

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

San Francisco Giants Legend Willie Mays Dead At 93  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

