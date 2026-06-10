Toledo Police Identify Suspect in Old West End Festival Mass Shooting

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Toledo police have identified a suspect in connection with the mass shooting that injured 12 people during the city’s historic Old West End Festival.

Authorities announced that 20-year-old Ka Nye Taylor is wanted on 11 counts of felonious assault related to the June 6 shooting. Investigators also continue searching for a second suspected shooter whose identity has not yet been released.

Police Continue Search for Suspects

The shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. during the popular festival, which draws large crowds each year to Toledo’s historic Old West End neighborhood. Police said gunfire erupted after an altercation involving rival groups. Investigators believe at least two people exchanged gunfire, striking 12 individuals.

According to Toledo police, nine of the victims were innocent bystanders. The victims ranged in age from teenagers to adults in their 60s. Authorities said most of those injured have since been released from the hospital.

Police are asking anyone with information about Taylor’s whereabouts or the identity of the second suspect to contact Crime Stoppers. Officials have offered rewards totaling up to $15,000 for information leading to arrests.

Festival Canceled Following Shooting

Organizers canceled the remainder of the Old West End Festival following the violence. The annual event traditionally features live music, food vendors, art displays and tours of the neighborhood’s historic homes.

The investigation remains active as detectives continue reviewing evidence and following leads. Toledo officials have vowed to hold those responsible accountable and are urging witnesses to come forward.

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