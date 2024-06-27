Bronny James Drafted By The Los Angeles Lakers

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

Bronny James, the oldest son of the NBA’s all-time scoring leader LeBron James, has been drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bronny was selected in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft. He went No. 55 overall.

Bronny played 25 games for the USC Trojans last year. He posted a stat line of 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. But LA didn’t take him because of what he did in college.

LeBron James has long publicly stated that he hoped to be able to one day play with Bronny by his side in the NBA. He tempered that sentiment this past NBA season, declaring that he just wanted his son to have a fair shot at an NBA career.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Lakers have had a whirlwind July. On Monday they introduced new head coach JJ Redick after firing Darvin Ham in May. On Wednesday during the first round, the Lakers drafted Dalton Knechtm with the No. 17 overall pick.

It’ll be interesting to see how much playing time Bronny gets with this new team. He’s a player widely considered to need tremendous development to compete at an NBA level. Bronny could find himself playing more G League minutes than NBA minutes throughout his rookie season.

Earlier today news broke that NBA teams were being “encouraged” to stay away from drafting Bronny. From Bleacher Report: “Agent Rich Paul is telling certain teams to pass on Bronny James in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, ESPN’s Bob Myers said during the event’s broadcast.”