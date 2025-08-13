Listen Live
Shedeur Sanders Injured in Joint Practice

Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders hurt his oblique today in a shared practice with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Published on August 13, 2025

NFL: AUG 08 Preseason Browns at Panthers
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders suffered an oblique injury during a joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday. The injury occurred early in the session while Sanders was throwing. As a result, he was held out of team drills for the remainder of the practice.

Impact on Preseason Week 2

The Browns are evaluating Sanders’ status for their upcoming preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The team has not confirmed whether Sanders will be available for the game. His participation will depend on his recovery and the team’s assessment in the coming days.

QB Depth Chart Adjustments

With Sanders’ injury, the Browns’ quarterback depth chart is in flux. Veteran Kenny Pickett and rookie Dillon Gabriel are also recovering from injuries. In response, the team has signed former Pro Bowl quarterback Tyler Huntley to bolster the position. Huntley, 27, spent last training camp with Cleveland before failing to make the 53-man roster. He has now been re-signed for depth purposes.

Looking Ahead

The Browns are closely monitoring Sanders’ recovery. His performance in the preseason opener, where he threw two touchdown passes, had generated optimism about his potential role in the team’s offense. However, this recent injury raises questions about his readiness for the upcoming season. The team will continue to assess his condition and make decisions accordingly.

