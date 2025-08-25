Former Whitehall Car Dealer Pleads Guilty to Rolling Back Odometers
A former Whitehall car dealer has admitted to altering odometers on hundreds of vehicles.
Federal prosecutors say 38-year-old Simon C. Nwaru Jr., the owner of S. Automotive, pleaded guilty in federal court on August 22nd. Investigators found that between January 2021 and January 2023, Nwaru rolled back the mileage on at least 300 cars to make them appear less used.
In total, more than 31 million miles were erased across those vehicles.
MORE: Former Ohio State President Gordon Gee Returns as Advisor
Court documents also show this wasn’t a new trick. Since 2014, about 60 percent of the cars sold at his dealership had tampered or replaced odometers. Nwaru is also accused of listing false sales prices on state documents, which led to lost tax revenue.
Odometer fraud is a federal crime that carries up to three years in prison. Nwaru’s sentencing date has not yet been set.
- Patrisse Cullors’ New Documentary Highlights LA’s Youth Homelessness Crisis
- Epstein Survivors Speak Out, Trump Responds, Labels It A Democrat Hoax
- 15 Most Anticipated Streaming TV Shows Premiering This Fall
- Montell Jordan Reveals Prostate Cancer has Returned
- PA Gov. Josh Shapiro says Philadelphia Prepared for Trump to Send Nat’l Guard
- DC Mayor Extends Trump’s Federalization Of Law Enforcement As White House Claims Victory In Crime Crackdown
- What is Shrekking?: Gen Z Newest Trend That’s Gone Viral
- Dr. Charles Finch Unveils Groundbreaking African Medicine Research
- How To Watch the NFL In The 2025-26 Season & What It’ll Cost You
- Lil Jon Wins 3rd Place In 2025 Muscle Beach Championship
Former Whitehall Car Dealer Pleads Guilty to Rolling Back Odometers was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
-
Watch: Chicago Mayor Takes Down Trump And Reporter With One Eloquent Answer
-
20 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods In Cleveland, Ohio
-
Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL Schedule
-
25 Most Famous People From Cleveland, Ohio
-
Burn Survivor Denies Murder Charge: ‘These Hands Can’t Pull A Trigger’
-
Shedeur Sanders Injured in Joint Practice
-
25 Most Dangerous Cities In Ohio
-
NewsTalk 1490 Radio Mobile Apps