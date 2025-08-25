Listen Live
Former Whitehall Car Dealer Pleads Guilty to Rolling Back Odometers

Published on August 25, 2025

A former Whitehall car dealer has admitted to altering odometers on hundreds of vehicles.

Federal prosecutors say 38-year-old Simon C. Nwaru Jr., the owner of S. Automotive, pleaded guilty in federal court on August 22nd. Investigators found that between January 2021 and January 2023, Nwaru rolled back the mileage on at least 300 cars to make them appear less used.

In total, more than 31 million miles were erased across those vehicles.

Court documents also show this wasn’t a new trick. Since 2014, about 60 percent of the cars sold at his dealership had tampered or replaced odometers. Nwaru is also accused of listing false sales prices on state documents, which led to lost tax revenue.

Odometer fraud is a federal crime that carries up to three years in prison. Nwaru’s sentencing date has not yet been set.


