Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski Officially Names QB2

The Cleveland Browns have made an official decision on who will backup Joe Flacco.

Published on August 26, 2025

Los Angeles Rams v Cleveland Browns - NFL Preseason 2025
Source: Nick Cammett / Getty

It’s not every year that the Cleveland Browns have six quarterbacks on their roster, but that’s what can happen when you finish with one of the worst offenses in football.

Cleveland came into camp this summer with veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, and injured veteran Deshaun Watson. Tyler ‘Snoop’ Hunley was later added after injuries.

But in a post on X from ESPN NFL Senior Insider Adam Schefter, it appears that Cleveland is starting to figure things out.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has officially declared rookie Gabriel as Flacco’s backup for Week 1. After the team moved on from Pickett yesterday, this leaves rookie Shedeur Sanders as Cleveland’s third-string QB.

For now.

Some local reporters have speculated that Cleveland could be considering bringing back recently released veteran Tyler ‘Snoop’ Huntley as either a practice squad quarterback, or even a potential third stringer. If that were to happen then it’s anyone’s guess as to what happens with Shedeur.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Report: Browns Trade QB Kenny Pickett to the Raiders

Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL Schedule

Cleveland Browns Dillon Gabriel Shedeur Sanders

