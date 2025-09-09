U.S. Marshals Recover 10 Missing Children in Cleveland Operation

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Source: General / Radio One

Cleveland law enforcement scored a major win in a 30-day mission dubbed Operation TriDENT. U.S. Marshals and the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force recovered 10 missing children and arrested more than 130 violent fugitives. The effort also led to the arrest of 10 sex crime offenders.

Meanwhile, officials targeted serious offenses. They detained five homicide suspects, 46 individuals facing felonious assault charges, and 20 wanted for firearm-related cases. Additionally, teams seized 11 firearms—including two stolen weapons—and recovered over 3,000 rounds of ammunition.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott praised the coordinated effort. On average, two to three teams patrolled daily across Cleveland, working with local police and federal partners. As he put it, the operation embodies how multi-agency collaboration protects communities. Similarly, Cleveland Police Chief Todd called the results a sign of professionalism and dedication from all involved.

Love Local? Get more! Join the WERE-AM 1490 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Mayor Justin Bibb also emphasized the importance of federal-local alliances. He noted the arrests, weapons recovery, and missing child rescues underscore the power of joint operations.

Among the high-profile arrests, authorities detained Aaron Sharp. He allegedly killed two relatives and shot two police officers in East Cleveland. Meanwhile, Shon Turner, accused of pushing a six-year-old out of a third-story window, also fell into custody.

In short, this mission combined swift action with community safety. The return of those missing children matters most—and the hundreds taken off the streets mean a quieter, safer Cleveland for all.

15 Notorious Cleveland Mobsters Who Left a Bloody Legacy

25 Most Dangerous Cities In Ohio

17 Cleveland Myths That Are Totally Real (And Still Wild)