Holy Szmyt! Browns Stun Packers with Late Win at Huntington Bank Field

Source: Gregory Shamus / Getty

The Cleveland Browns knocked off the previously undefeated Green Bay Packers on Sunday, winning 13-10 at Huntington Bank Field. The dramatic finish gave Cleveland a statement win and handed Green Bay its first loss of the season.

Cleveland trailed most of the afternoon and didn’t score until midway through the fourth quarter. Rookie running back Quinshon Judkins sparked the offense, pounding out 94 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. His score tied the game and shifted momentum back to the home team.

Moments later, safety Grant Delpit delivered a clutch interception, setting up the Browns with a short field. While Joe Flacco struggled to push the ball downfield — finishing with 142 yards on 21 completions and no touchdowns — the defense kept Cleveland alive.

The defining sequence came in the final minutes. With the Packers lining up for a potential go-ahead field goal, the Browns blocked the kick and kept the game tied. That stop gave kicker Andre Szmyt his chance at glory. The rookie drilled a 55-yarder — his first career game-winner — to seal the upset.

The Browns improve to 2-1 on the season, while the Packers fall to 2-1. For Cleveland, the victory showcased resilience, defense, and a promising future with young players stepping into key roles.

