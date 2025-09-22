The Most Dangerous Areas In and Around Cleveland Right Now

Source: Canva / General

Clevelanders know the city isn’t perfect, but some neighborhoods and suburbs stick out when you compare crime rates.

These aren’t stories from decades ago — many ranked among the highest-crime areas in recent reports, listings, and maps. Poverty, neglected infrastructure, high unemployment, and gang activity often show up as common threads.

What makes this list especially important? These are places near home: your commute, your weekend spots, your block maybe.

If you want to understand where caution still matters — whether for visiting friends, running errands, or choosing where to live — below are fifteen Cleveland proper neighborhoods and nearby suburbs repeatedly flagged in recent rankings.

We’re not judging — just showing what the data says, so you can see what locals already know.

Saint Clair-Superior (Cleveland)

Saint Clair-Superior sits near downtown and Lake Erie, but struggles with high violent and property crime. Vacant homes and poverty weigh heavy on the neighborhood’s reputation.