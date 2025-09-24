Guardians Confirm David Fry “Doing OK” After Fastball Hits Face

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Cleveland Guardians say David Fry is “doing OK” after suffering a frightening injury Sunday when a fastball struck him in the face. Team officials confirmed that Fry underwent tests and imaging, and they will monitor him closely moving forward.

Guardians’ manger and medical staff reassured fans that Fry’s injury did not appear life-threatening. They emphasized that the priority is safety and recovery, and they would not rush him back too soon.

Other players and staff rallied around him immediately. Shock and concern rippled through the stadium, but the team’s update brought some relief to fans. The Guardians will release additional information if Fry’s status changes, but for now the outlook is cautiously optimistic.

With Tuesday’s 5-2 win, the Guardians caught Detroit in the AL Central standings and now hold the all-important tiebreaker. The two teams have two more games left head-to-head, and each has just one final series remaining after that.

Ohio Near the Bottom in U.S. Economy Rankings — But Not Last

The Most Dangerous Areas In and Around Cleveland Right Now