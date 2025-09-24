Listen Live
Local

Guardians Confirm David Fry “Doing OK” After Fastball Hits Face

Cleveland Guardians say David Fry is recovering after a fastball struck him in the face; team calls update “encouraging.”

Published on September 24, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

MLB: SEP 23 Tigers at Guardians
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Cleveland Guardians say David Fry is “doing OK” after suffering a frightening injury Sunday when a fastball struck him in the face. Team officials confirmed that Fry underwent tests and imaging, and they will monitor him closely moving forward.

Guardians’ manger and medical staff reassured fans that Fry’s injury did not appear life-threatening. They emphasized that the priority is safety and recovery, and they would not rush him back too soon.

Other players and staff rallied around him immediately. Shock and concern rippled through the stadium, but the team’s update brought some relief to fans. The Guardians will release additional information if Fry’s status changes, but for now the outlook is cautiously optimistic.

With Tuesday’s 5-2 win, the Guardians caught Detroit in the AL Central standings and now hold the all-important tiebreaker. The two teams have two more games left head-to-head, and each has just one final series remaining after that.

Ohio Near the Bottom in U.S. Economy Rankings — But Not Last

The Most Dangerous Areas In and Around Cleveland Right Now

 

Related Tags

Cleveland Cleveland Guardians Detroit

More from WERE-AM 1490
Trending
News

A popular chicken chain had big plans for Ohio…

Cleveland mobsters post
15 Items
Local

15 Notorious Cleveland Mobsters Who Left a Bloody Legacy

Dangerous Neighborhoods Cleveland
20 Items
News

20 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods In Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland foods
20 Items
Local

20 Foods Perfected by Cleveland That Locals Swear By

Generic police officer and police car
15 Items
Local

The Most Dangerous Areas In and Around Cleveland Right Now

Night Police Sirens
Local

U.S. Marshals Recover 10 Missing Children in Cleveland Operation

Entertainment

Tamron Hall Celebrates Season 7 With Big Guests and Real Conversations

News

‘Be quiet!’: Trump Lashes Out At Black Journalist Over Question About Chicago War Post

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close