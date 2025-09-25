Listen Live
Local

Cleveland Heights Mayor’s Wife Caught on Camera in Wild Drama

Cleveland Heights faces turmoil after reports surface of secret recordings, staff claims, and Mayor Seren’s controversial ties.

Published on September 25, 2025

General view of a conference room with a microphone in the foreground.
Source: AngelPietro / Getty

Cleveland Heights erupted in controversy this week after employees claimed someone secretly recorded private conversations in City Hall.

According to a scathing report from FOX 8, staffers allege audio was captured without consent, raising serious privacy and ethical questions. The report surfaced amid an already turbulent administration under Mayor Kahlil Seren, whose leadership has faced recall efforts and internal tensions.

From FOX 8:

The I-Team has found the city of Cleveland Heights has paid an outside law firm more than $10,600, spending that money while fighting FOX 8 and others over that video.

The Ohio Court of Claims ruled weeks ago that the city must release that video, but it still has not happened.

Employees say they heard evidence of “off-the-record” discussions about upcoming firings and contracts. Some allege the recordings were played during closed meetings with council members. The city’s legal team has launched an internal probe, promising to involve outside counsel to ensure transparency.

Seren denied any involvement, yet also refused to rule out misuse of city facilities in the recordings. Council members called an emergency session to demand answers and access to security logs, as residents demand clarity.

If the alleged accusations are correct, this could mark one of the most explosive political standoffs in recent Heights history.

