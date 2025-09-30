Listen Live
Sports

Insider Buzz: Browns Expected to Bench Flacco for Dillon Gabriel

Insiders claim Cleveland is nearing a quarterback switch from Joe Flacco to rookie Dillon Gabriel ahead of Week 5.

Published on September 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Cleveland Browns v Detroit Lions
Source: Mike Mulholland / Getty

Insiders say chatter around the NFL suggests the Browns are close to benching Joe Flacco in favor of rookie Dillon Gabriel.

The speculation gained traction after Flacco’s lackluster performances and mounting offensive woes. Gabriel has served as the backup this season and has already entered games in mop-up duty.

Sources report that coach Kevin Stefanski has left the door open to making the change. He declined to name a starter for the upcoming game and reiterated that the offense needs to improve. Cleveland.com insider Mary Kay Cabot remarked she expects Gabriel to take over in Week 5 against the Vikings in London.

Making a switch now could give Gabriel a head start in live reps and allow the team to evaluate its future under center. Flacco will remain on the roster, but his role could shrink dramatically. The decision would shake up the locker room, fan base, and offensive game plans.

The elephant in the room is also that this move could lead to fan-favorite Shedeur Sanders getting on the field sooner than expected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL Schedule

Texans Trade Cam Robinson to Browns in Late-Round Pick Swap

Myles Garrett: “I Have Requested A Trade From The Cleveland Browns”

Related Tags

Browns Cleveland Browns Dillon Gabriel

More from WERE-AM 1490
Trending
10 Items
Politics

Jasmine Crockett Verbally Sends Kash Patel To Valhalla During Congressional Meeting, X Loved It

10 Items
Politics

X Drags Laura Loomer Following Her Blatantly Racist Social Media Posts About Jasmine Crockett & Black Women

Dangerous Neighborhoods Cleveland
20 Items
News

20 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods In Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland bank robberies
15 Items
Local

15 Cleveland Bank Robberies That Made Headlines

Cleveland mobsters post
15 Items
Local

15 Notorious Cleveland Mobsters Who Left a Bloody Legacy

News

Will Ohio have a Cold, Snowy Winter?

Armchairs in the waiting hall
19 Items
Local

Cleveland Airport Ranks Nearly Dead Last in New Study

Generic police officer and police car
15 Items
Local

The Most Dangerous Areas In and Around Cleveland Right Now

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close