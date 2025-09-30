Insider Buzz: Browns Expected to Bench Flacco for Dillon Gabriel

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Insiders say chatter around the NFL suggests the Browns are close to benching Joe Flacco in favor of rookie Dillon Gabriel.

The speculation gained traction after Flacco’s lackluster performances and mounting offensive woes. Gabriel has served as the backup this season and has already entered games in mop-up duty.

Sources report that coach Kevin Stefanski has left the door open to making the change. He declined to name a starter for the upcoming game and reiterated that the offense needs to improve. Cleveland.com insider Mary Kay Cabot remarked she expects Gabriel to take over in Week 5 against the Vikings in London.

Making a switch now could give Gabriel a head start in live reps and allow the team to evaluate its future under center. Flacco will remain on the roster, but his role could shrink dramatically. The decision would shake up the locker room, fan base, and offensive game plans.

The elephant in the room is also that this move could lead to fan-favorite Shedeur Sanders getting on the field sooner than expected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

