Listen Live
News

Ohio to Honor Toni Morrison with Yearlong Celebration in 2026

Published on October 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

USA-NOBEL-MORRISON
Source: DON EMMERT / Getty

Ohio is preparing to honor one of its most celebrated natives with a statewide tribute that will span an entire year and coincide with America’s 250th anniversary.

Beloved: Ohio Celebrates Toni Morrison” will launch on her birthday, February 18, 2026, in Columbus, and continue through February 18, 2027, ending in her hometown of Lorain. The statewide, yearlong initiative will spotlight Morrison’s life, her body of work, and the artists she continues to inspire.

MORE: Toni Morrison & Other Race-Related Books Requested To Be Banned By Virginia Beach School Board Member

Related Stories

The celebration, led by Ohio Humanities and Literary Cleveland, is part of the broader America250 commemoration, which honors the nation’s birthday.

Morrison, who passed away in 2019 at age 88, was the first Black woman to win the Nobel Prize in Literature.

Across 11 novels, including Beloved and The Bluest Eye, she captured the complexities of the Black American experience. Often through the lens of her home state, with both stories set in Cincinnati (Beloved) and Lorain (The Bluest Eye).

Author Toni Morrison speaks on Long Island in 1977

“This is our opportunity to celebrate the greatest artist in our state’s history,” said Matt Weinkam, executive director of Literary Cleveland.

Ohio Humanities Executive Director Rebecca Asmo said the project aims to deepen public connection to Morrison’s legacy ahead of her 100th birthday in 2031.

MORE: 11 HBCU Graduates Who Changed The World

“What you get is an opportunity to really look at American history and America’s struggle to become a more perfect union through the lens of Morrison’s literature,” Asmo said. “She was a staunch advocate for literature and art as an important part of a strong civic fabric and a strong democracy.”

Throughout 2026 and 2027, Ohioans can expect public readings, author talks, performances, film screenings, and writing contests across the state. Each city’s programming will highlight its local ties to Morrison’s legacy.

The interactive website ohiocelebratestonimorrison.org will feature program details, reading guides, podcasts, and a statewide calendar of events.


Ohio to Honor Toni Morrison with Yearlong Celebration in 2026  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

More from WERE-AM 1490
Trending
Dangerous Neighborhoods Cleveland
20 Items
News

20 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods In Cleveland, Ohio

News

Trump And Hegseth’s Quantico Meeting Was A Loyalty Test For A White Man’s Army

3 Items
Health

Fact Checking Donald Trump Following His Bonkers Autism x Tylenol Announcement

MLB: SEP 23 Tigers at Guardians
Local

Guardians Confirm David Fry “Doing OK” After Fastball Hits Face

Entertainment

Michael Porter Jr. Splits Rent With Girlfriend Despite $200M Contract

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 13 Ohio at Ohio State
Sports

Ohio State Still No. 1 as Miami Surges to No. 2 in AP Top 25

News

Columbus Mother Charged After 3-Year-Old Son Fatally Shot Himself

6 Items
Entertainment

MTV’s Catfish Canceled After 12 Years

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close