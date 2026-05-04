Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, Akron Zoo Reopen After Threats
- Akron and Cleveland zoos evacuated due to false bomb and active shooter threats.
- Authorities link incidents to a growing pattern of 'swatting' cases targeting zoos nationwide.
- FBI working with law enforcement to assess credibility, share information, and take action against hoax threats.
Two Northeast Ohio zoos will reopen Monday morning after evacuations tied to reported threats.
Officials cleared both the Akron Zoo and the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo after false bomb and active shooter threats. Authorities said the incidents match a growing pattern of “swatting” cases targeting zoos nationwide.
Around 10:50 a.m. Sunday, the Akron Zoo received a threat involving a bomb and an active shooter. Staff evacuated all guests and employees right away. Police then completed a full sweep of the park. Investigators found nothing suspicious.
Akron Police determined the threat was false. Officials confirmed no injuries.
Zoo spokesperson Elena Bell said the threat followed a pattern seen at other zoos across the country in recent days. She stressed the zoo remains a safe place for visitors.
The Akron Zoo closed for the rest of Sunday. It reopened Monday, May 4, at 10 a.m. Guests with tickets from Sunday, May 3, can contact the zoo to reschedule or request a refund.
Cleveland Zoo Evacuation
Around 1:40 p.m. Sunday, Cleveland Metroparks confirmed a similar threat at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.
Officials evacuated the zoo out of caution. Leaders said the threat matched others reported across the country.
Cleveland Metroparks spokesperson Jacqueline Gerling said the agency is working with local authorities. Officials plan to share updates as they become available.
The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo also closed for the rest of Sunday. It also reopened Monday, May 4 at 10 a.m.
FBI Responds To Growing Threats
The Federal Bureau of Investigation said it is aware of recent threats involving zoos and other locations.
The agency is working with law enforcement partners to assess credibility, share information, and take action.
Officials warned that hoax threats create serious risks. False reports drain resources, cost thousands of dollars, and can endanger lives. Authorities also noted that some offenses may lead to fines or prison time.
The FBI urged the public to stay alert and report suspicious activity. Tips can be submitted to 1-800-CALL-FBI or local law enforcement.
Trend Across The Country
Authorities linked the Northeast Ohio incidents to similar threats reported nationwide.
Recent targets include the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, the Toledo Zoo, the Louisville Zoo, and Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies.
Officials continue to investigate the incidents as part of a broader national trend.