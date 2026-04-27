Every Player Drafted By the Browns in the 2026 NFL Draft
- Addressed key needs on both sides of the ball, targeting impact players early and upside in later rounds.
- Rebuilt offensive line with two OT picks, adding size, athleticism, and stability to protect QB.
- Bolstered receiving corps with speed, size, and playmaking to diversify passing attack.
The Cleveland Browns entered the 2026 NFL Draft focused on adding speed, depth, and long-term pieces across the roster.
Cleveland addressed key needs on both sides of the ball. The front office targeted impact players early and took calculated swings on upside in the later rounds.
This draft class could shape the next phase of the roster. Several picks bring immediate competition, while others offer developmental value with high ceilings.
Below is a full breakdown of every player selected by the Browns in the 2026 draft, including round, position, and quick insight on each addition.
Spencer Fano (OT, Utah)
Round 1, Pick 9 | 6’5″, 302 lbs
The Browns entered the draft needing to rebuild their offensive line after multiple departures and inconsistency up front. Cleveland struggled at tackle in both pass protection and run blocking, especially against elite edge rushers. Fano brings size, athleticism, and immediate starting potential, giving the Browns a cornerstone piece to stabilize the edge.
KC Concepcion (WR, Texas A&M)
Round 1, Pick 24 | 5’11”, 190 lbs
Cleveland needed more explosiveness and separation at wide receiver. The offense lacked consistent playmakers outside of short-area options, limiting big-play potential. Concepcion adds versatility and speed, giving the Browns a dynamic weapon who can create after the catch and stretch defenses.
Denzel Boston (WR, Washington)
Round 2, Pick 39 | 6’4″, 209 lbs
The Browns lacked size and physicality in their receiver room. Red-zone production and contested catches were clear weaknesses. Boston fills that gap immediately, bringing a big frame and strong hands that should help Cleveland finish drives more efficiently.
Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (S, Toledo)
Round 2, Pick 58 | 6’0″, 200 lbs
Cleveland’s secondary needed depth and consistency at safety. Injuries and inconsistent play created issues on the back end, especially in coverage communication. McNeil-Warren brings instincts and versatility, giving the Browns a reliable option who can contribute early in multiple packages.
Austin Barber (OT, Florida)
Round 3, Pick 86 | 6’6″, 315 lbs
The Browns doubled down on fixing their offensive line, which was a major liability last season. Depth and durability were key concerns, especially with injuries piling up. Barber adds size and experience, giving Cleveland another option to compete for snaps and protect the quarterback.
Parker Brailsford (C, Alabama)
Round 5, Pick 146 | 6’2″, 290 lbs
Interior offensive line play was inconsistent, especially at center following roster turnover. Cleveland needed a player who could anchor protections and move in the run game. Brailsford fits that mold with athleticism and experience, helping stabilize communication and blocking schemes up front.
Justin Jefferson (LB, Alabama)
Round 5, Pick 149 | 6’1″, 230 lbs
The Browns needed more speed and depth at linebacker, particularly for special teams and sub-packages. Coverage ability from the second level was a weakness at times. Jefferson brings sideline-to-sideline range and energy, giving Cleveland a developmental piece who can contribute quickly in rotational roles.
Joe Royer (TE, Cincinnati)
Round 5, Pick 170 | 6’5″, 255 lbs
Cleveland’s tight end room lacked consistency outside of its top option. The team needed more versatility and depth at the position. Royer adds size and pass-catching ability, giving the Browns flexibility in both blocking and receiving roles.
Taylen Green (QB, Arkansas)
Round 5, Pick 182 | 6’6″, 230 lbs
The Browns needed to add developmental depth at quarterback behind their starters. Mobility and upside were key priorities. Green brings elite athletic traits and arm strength, giving Cleveland a high-upside project who can develop while competing in the QB room.
Carsen Ryan (TE, BYU)
Round 7, Pick 248 | 6’4″, 245 lbs
Cleveland continued to build depth at tight end, signaling a need for more competition and versatility at the position. The group lacked proven depth behind its top contributors. Ryan adds another pass-catching option and developmental piece who can carve out a role over time.